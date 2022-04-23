Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Why have you been dwelling on the past when only the future matters? Whatever the reason you need to get a grip. Your birthday task is leave yesterday behind once and for all and focus all your physical, mental and emotional energy on today and tomorrow.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure you have a rational reason for everything you do this weekend. The planets warn if you act on impulse you could make the kind of mistake that not only leaves you looking silly but costs you some serious money as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Find a place where you can be alone with your thoughts and start putting together a detailed plan that can take you from where you are now to where you most want to be. Think big but don’t lose touch with reality – even a Taurus has limits.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your lightning-fast mind will pick up on something that other people miss this weekend and you must use what you learn to improve both your professional position and your understanding of reality. You see further and clearer than most of your rivals.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have misgivings about what a friend is up to but you should keep those misgivings to yourself, at least for the time being. On this occasion it could be you who has made a miscalculation and got it wrong – it has been known to happen!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Just because someone is labelled an “expert” does not mean you have to accept that what they say is true. If your sixth sense tells you they don’t actually know what they are talking about then it is your sixth sense you must follow this weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The universe is about to shake things up in a very big way and the good news is you are perfectly placed to take advantage of the fallout. This is one of those occasions when you would be wise to welcome change rather than try to avoid it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Whatever else you do this weekend you must steer clear of people whose emotional behaviour puts you on edge. You may feel sorry that their life is currently so tough but there isn’t much you can do about it. They have to find their own solutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You should find it easier now to connect with people whose words and actions have created a distance between you. The simple fact is they have been under a great deal of pressure in recent weeks and are only just beginning to get their act together again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to make too many demands of other people this weekend. You may be full of energy and eager to get things done but some friends and family members could be feeling a bit lethargic. The more you push them the slower they will go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Dream often and dream big but don’t let your dreams take over completely. This is one of those occasions when your fantasies could get out of hand and you expect more of yourself than you are capable of giving. Even Capricorn has limits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You appear to believe that the clock is ticking and that you need to do something amazing or risk losing out altogether. Common sense should tell you that isn’t the slightest bit true. Move at your own pace and don’t put yourself under unnecessary pressure.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you find yourself involved in a situation that does not appeal to you, and may even scare you a little, then by all means do whatever it takes to extricate yourself as quickly and cleanly as you can. Sometimes it’s okay to cut and run!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com