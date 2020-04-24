Your daily horoscope: April 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Think carefully about what you are going to do over the next few weeks, because it will set the scene for the next 12 months. Your future is bright, of that there is no doubt, but it will be brighter still if you are on the right path from the beginning.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be wary of what you are told today, even if the information comes from people you believe you can trust. The planets warn that while they may not be trying to mislead you directly they may have been led astray but other people. Ask questions, always.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If something that used to inspire you no longer seems to work then get rid of it, junk it completely. Before the power of the new moon starts to wane you can use it to change your life in various ways, but you must be ruthless with yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Changes of one sort or another may shock you over the next few days but you should have seen them coming. The good news is that as Gemini is such a flexible sign you won’t have too many problems adapting – but do so in appropriate ways.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are no stranger to emotional extremes and because the new moon is still having an effect on you it’s possible you will go too far and say or do something outrageous. But so what? You are who you are and won’t ever be any different.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s odds-on that you will clash with someone in a position of power today. If they are expecting you to do as you are told just because they have some sort of authority over you they are going to be disappointed. Leo takes orders from no one.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have some wonderful ideas bouncing around inside your skull but only a few of them are going to amount to much, so be selective and focus on those that look the most likely candidates. The more ideas you reject the more you will succeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to overcome your natural and understandable fears and do something that has never been done before. Only by taking such a huge leap into the unknown can you make something of your awesome potential. Decide what you want, then go for it 100 per cent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not feel comfortable standing aside while others take their turn in the spotlight but it’s no great loss. You have been the big star so many times lately that it won’t hurt you to be in the supporting cast for a while. But only a while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone asks you to do a task for them that you know they should and could be doing for themselves you must turn them down flat, even if it puts your friendship at risk. Once you start doing those sort of favours you won’t ever be allowed to stop.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Yesterday’s new moon is still doing wonders for your self-belief, so much so that you may be inclined to do whatever takes your fancy. It’s not wrong to please yourself but if you can find ways to please other people too you’ll make a lot of new friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may truly believe that you can do no wrong, but the trouble with that way of thinking is that it can come as a shock when things start to fall apart. Remind yourself today Aquarius that you are human, and that humans always make mistakes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No effort may be beyond you but don’t go too far and damage yourself physically, mentally or emotionally. Calm your thoughts and feelings down and consider the benefits of living at a more relaxed pace for a while. Both your body and soul will applaud you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com