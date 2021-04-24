Your daily horoscope: April 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

For someone who tends to be so set in their ways you will come up with some remarkably off-the-wall ideas over the coming 12 months. Just make sure that at least one of them is practical too. Set your sights high, but not so high that failure is likely.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone else’s misfortune could be your good luck this weekend. You may feel bad that they have lost out while you have gained but don’t let it stop you from taking advantage of it. What do you think they would do if the roles were reversed?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You demand freedom of thought and freedom of action for yourself, and that’s good, but make sure you don’t deny the same things to other people. Yes, you are better than them in so many ways, but freedom is a principle, and principles always come first.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

So many unsettling things are going on in the world around you that it’s quite natural you should feel a bit shell-shocked. But you must stay positive and you must keep moving forward. You still have a great deal of control over your destiny.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you listen to what friends and relatives try to tell you this weekend you might just avoid making a fool of yourself. As a cardinal sign you have supreme faith in your own abilities, but you are never too old to learn something new.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The current cosmic climate promises you will do great things in the world if you are prepared to sacrifice a bit of your personal and social life over the next few weeks. You don’t have to become a hermit but you do have to focus on serious things.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means assist a friend but don’t let it become a habit. If they think they can always call on you when there is work to be done they won’t hesitate to do so, and soon your time will no longer be your own. Don’t let that happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Partners and loved ones seem to be on their best behaviour at the moment, which makes you wonder what they are up to. There is something going on – that much is true – but what makes you think you won’t like it? Maybe they are planning a surprise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A friend will give you some practical advice today and though it may not be what you wanted to hear you would be smart to act on it. You may not enjoy admitting you made an error of judgment but you’re only human, despite what some people might think!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been pushing yourself to the limit of late and need to slow down a bit. The planets warn there is another mountain of work looming in the near future, so give yourself a break and give your mind and body some time to prepare.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Obstacles of one sort or another will appear in your path over the next few days but if you tackle them in a positive frame of mind they won’t hold you back for long. Try looking for solutions rather than making excuses for failure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A problem you have been striving hard to resolve will sort itself out over the next 48 hours. Most likely the solution was staring you in the face all the time but because you were preoccupied with so many other issues you kept overlooking it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What have you done to get so many people talking about you? Why should it matter when what they are saying is all good? Socially, and maybe even romantically, this looks like being a weekend to remember. Do something that gets them talking even more!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com