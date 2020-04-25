Your daily horoscope: April 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your interests in life are likely to change in major ways over the coming year and it won’t be long before your outlook changes as well. Make a point of looking at what goes on in the world from a positive angle, no matter how negative it may sometimes be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mercury, planet of communication, squares up to both Pluto and Jupiter this weekend, so you would be wise not to believe every word you hear, even from sources you usually trust. The more sincere others sound the more closely you must check their claims.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to be in two minds about taking up an offer of some kind and are advised to put off making a decision until next week. It’s unlikely you will lose out if you leave it a while, and you could lose a lot more if you don’t.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try to push yourself a bit harder than usual today, because what you get done now will be the foundation of what you can build a little later in the year. Don’t let fear of failure hold you back. The planets indicate you’ve got what it takes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste your precious time and energy on people who lack your ambition. Others are, of course, entitled to do their own thing in their own way but you are travelling a faster and higher path and must not let anyone hold you back or pull you down.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are advised not to take anything for granted this weekend, because with mind planet Mercury making a couple of less-than-helpful links you could find out, too late, that you have been misled. Listen to your instincts and always, always trust them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why has fate singled you out for so much good fortune? Maybe it has something to do with some hugely beneficial cosmic influences in your fellow earth sign of Taurus, but whatever the reason you owe it to the stars to enjoy it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why do you feel slightly unsure of yourself when everything seems to be going right for you now? It could be that with mind planet Mercury under pressure today you subconsciously doubt yourself and what you are doing. Don’t. That doubt has no basis in fact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You’ve had as much as you are going to take from someone who seems to delight in talking down to you. Let them know in no uncertain terms that whatever basis for friendship you had is now over. They’ll miss you more than you miss them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn if you make a decision about something important over the next 48 hours you may have to go back on it before the end of next week. Sometimes it pays to be less than decisive and this is one of those times. Don’t commit yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Avoid getting involved in any kind of power struggle this weekend, because whichever side you choose to support it will end up being the wrong side. Give advice if you are asked for it directly, but steer clear of other people’s fights and feuds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be in a cheerful mood at the moment but the planets warn there are a few clouds on the horizon you need to keep an eye on. Money matters and domestic issues are likely to be a source of friction this weekend. Stay calm and carry on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Focus on what is important to you personally and pay no attention to what other people may or may not be up to. The simple fact is you won’t change what they are doing, no matter how hard you try, so why risk getting worked up about it?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com