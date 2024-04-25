Your daily horoscope: April 25, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find your voice this year and, having found it, you won’t be able to stop talking! Don’t worry that some of your friends and colleagues may find your message unpopular as those are the people who need their worldview shaken up a bit.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not like you to lack confidence but over the past few weeks, while Mercury has been moving retrograde, your faith in your own abilities has taken a bit of a dive. Now Mercury is moving in your favour again you will be much more like your old self.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The things you have been fearing the most are the things that are least likely to occur and you will recognize that fact today and kick yourself mentally for being such a worrywart! Now go and do something that lets the world see your fear has vanished.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been reluctant to let friends and loved ones make decisions for you of late but now that Mercury, your ruler, has ended its retrograde phase you can afford to be a bit more trusting. But only a bit – don’t be a fool and hand over total control.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be lacking in ambition but there were times in recent weeks when you neglected to act because you feared what the consequences might be. Now you feel more confident about the future you can start working your way up the career ladder again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you have been a bit tunnel-visioned of late, which has limited your options and made you considerably less adventurous than you should have been. Now you can, and you must, expand your outlook on life. All things are possible!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Now that Mercury, your ruling planet, is moving in your favour again you can get to grips with a money matter that has been causing you sleepless nights. Once you have worked out what the central problem is solutions will be so much easier to find.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life is not a zero sum game and others don’t have to lose so that you can win. The message of the stars today is that if you make a conscious decision to work with people, rather than against them, everyone will benefit financially, and emotionally too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Choose an approach and stick to it and don’t listen to those who say your methods are too old-fashioned. Maybe they’re right, maybe they are, but if they work for you why would you want to change them? Don’t be swayed by the latest fad or fashion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Now that Mercury is moving in your favour again those creative ideas you have been storing up in your head can be unleashed on the world. But not all at once! Focus on one project at a time and finish that before you start on the next one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t worry too much if you have to give up something you have grown attached to in recent weeks. According to the planets it isn’t really the right thing for you and once you have let it go something better will come into your life to take its place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you keep your eyes and ears open today you will discover something about a friend that you should have noticed before but somehow managed to miss. Most likely you could sense that something was wrong but did not want to accept it. Now though you must.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been reluctant to take chances with money over the past few weeks but far from being a bad thing that may have saved you making a seriously bad investment. What happens over the next 24 hours will confirm you were right to hold back.

