Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t worry if friends and family members don’t understand what you are up to over the coming 12 months, they will “get it” when they see the results. Your ideas may seem strange to some people but there’s actually a touch of genius about them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to tax your brain too much as the new week begins. There will be so much going on in your life come midweek that the more mental energy you save now the more likely it is you will be able to cope. Don’t think so hard.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With so much cosmic activity now focused in positive areas of your chart you have the world at your feet. What would you do if you knew you could not fail? What goal would you aim for if you knew you would reach it? Go for it!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem a bit over-sensitive to what is going on in your immediate environment at the moment but that will pass as you move further into the week. Mercury, your ruler, is very active now, so don’t let your imagination get the better of you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means be helpful when and if you can but don’t let friends and colleagues, or even family members, talk you into doing things they really should be doing for themselves. You are under no obligation to organize their lives for them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is an excellent time to reach out and make contact with people in positions of authority. Let them know what you are hoping to accomplish career-wise and let them know how they can help you succeed – and almost certainly they will.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Sometimes you can be a bit too reserved but today you will speak from the heart and make sure everyone knows how you feel. You may be surprised to discover that people you thought did not care about your problems actually care very much indeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you get to grips with a work situation that is beginning to spiral out of control. If you have to meet an annoying colleague or a demanding boss halfway then so be it – it’s better than risking your livelihood.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will recognize in an instant that someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes. They should know by now that you are not the sort to be easily fooled but, sadly, they seem to have forgotten. Try not to be too rough on them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A project you have been working on for several months is close to completion, so don’t give up on it. Because you get easily bored you may already be distracted by other attractions but you will kick yourself later if you don’t finish it now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t stick to a rigid plan of action today, be flexible and be ready to move at a moment’s notice if circumstances demand it. If you see an opportunity to get ahead professionally or profit financially make sure you are the one who acts first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As Aquarius is one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you don’t like to admit it when you make a mistake but a little bit of humility will go a long way today, so hold up your hand if you make an error, then set about putting it right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It won’t worry you in the slightest whether or not others approve of your actions today – you are on a mission and won’t let anyone get in your way. You’re not usually this assertive but Mars in your sign is pushing you on.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com