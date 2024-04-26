Your daily horoscope: April 26, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Keep people who spin pretty pictures in the air at arm’s length over the coming 12 months, because there will be some ridiculous claims doing the rounds. If something doesn’t sound right then give it a miss. Why take chances when you don’t have to?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As mind planet Mercury is now working for you rather than against you this is the perfect time to decide what it is you want most from life. Don’t listen to what others say can and cannot be done, listen only to your own inner voice – then act!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Most people are unaware that when they hold a thought in their head for a long enough time it increases the chances of that thought becoming a reality. You though know only too well that negative thinking can be self-fulfilling, so avoid it at all costs today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are going to be in the spotlight over the next few days, so get ready to answer the sort of questions that you would maybe prefer not to be asked. Stay calm and give an honest appraisal of who you are and why you deserve your success.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means be outspoken but don’t expect other people to just take what you say and leave it at that. If there are gaps in your arguments your rivals are sure to locate them, so do your homework over the next 24 hours and leave nothing to chance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Nothing seems to faze you at the moment and that’s good but it doesn’t mean you can afford to ignore what is going on either in the wider world or in your personal environment. Keep your finger on the pulse in case you have to act swiftly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A decision concerning your long-term security needs to be made either today or over the weekend. You cannot put it off any longer, so get your act together and make sure you know the pros and cons of all potential courses of action.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to take the cares of the world on your shoulders, nor do you have to ride to the rescue of people whose misfortunes are of their own making. Aim to be a bit more ruthless in one-to-one situations. Above all, don’t be afraid to say “No”.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The most important thing today, and over the weekend, is that you stand up for your right to be different. You won’t be looking for a fight but if anyone tries to limit your choices or behaviour in any way you must be ready to take them on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There are many things you want to be doing but there is only one thing you must be doing. You know what that is, so get on with it and don’t stop working at it until it is finished. If you don’t focus you won’t succeed, it’s that simple.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Strive to get past problems on the home front today, because if loved ones sense that you are making an effort to overcome recent disputes they will more than meet you halfway. A strong family life is the foundation on which you can build something amazing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Social activities are under positive stars, so meet with friends and family members and decide where you are going to go and what you are going to do. You don’t have to do much and you don’t have to go far but you do have to do it together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With Mars and Saturn in your sign you tend to give the impression of being unconcerned by other people’s worries and woes but that is of course far from the truth. Do what you can for a friend in need today. Show them you still care very much.

