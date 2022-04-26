Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may have all sorts of plans for the year ahead but there is one very specific target you know you should be aiming for. It may not be the most glamorous of your many ambitions but it is the most important, so get it done first.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Resist the temptation to poke fun at people in positions of power – they won’t like it and may hold a grudge that does your ambitions no good at all. Not everyone shares your off-the-wall sense of humour Aries, so be careful who you upset.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be inclined to take what a friend or work colleague tells you at face value – why would they lie to you? – but the planets warn it will pay you to be suspicious. Listen to your instincts instead. They could tell you a very different story.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Making changes to your lifestyle may be a pain but deep down you know it has to be done, so knuckle down and make a good job of it. Your long-term success will depend on the choices you make over the next two or three days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some of your ideas seem a little off-centre at the moment and that fact will be highlighted by what occurs over the next 24 hours. If you think you’ve been moving in one direction but end up some place else then clearly you need to reset your thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means take note of what your inner voice seems to be telling you but don’t neglect to use common sense as well. The only safe course of action at the moment is to let the facts guide you both at home and at work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your fears could easily run away with you today, so promise yourself now that no matter what happens you will stay calm and stay focused on your long-term aims. You have so many things to be thankful for in life, so why worry?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s not like you to take friendships for granted but one special person appears to believe you have been neglecting them of late. Find out why that is then reassure them that your feelings toward them have not changed a bit. Prove it if you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You should now be aiming higher than at any time in the recent past. If you join forces with people who share your ambitions there truly is no goal that cannot be reached, so get your team together and set your sights on that mountain top.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t worry if you find it hard to put across your point of view today. You may be a chatty Sag but even you sometimes mislay your powers of persuasion. It’s only a temporary blip, so give your vocal chords a gargle and get ready to speak again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be under the impression that someone you are involved with in a business matter has been holding out on you but it probably isn’t true. Do your due diligence but keep an open mind too. Maybe they are acting strangely for unrelated reasons.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Just because you can persuade others to agree with your point of view does not mean your point of view is correct. It’s likely you’ve got the wrong end of the stick regarding a social or political matter, so maybe it’s you who needs to check your thinking.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t let your anxiety about what other people might think hold you back from doing something exciting today. If it feels right to you then get on with it and worry about the possible consequences later on. Better still, don’t worry at all.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com