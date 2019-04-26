Your daily horoscope: April 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If the pace of life seems a bit slow at the moment don’t worry, it will pick up considerably over the next 12 months. There may even be times when it gets too much and you wish it were slow and boring again. But not for long!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You should know better than to provoke someone whose power is more than a match for your own, but if you don’t then expect life to be tougher than it need have been today. Be smart and do whatever it takes to stay out of their way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can give your reputation a much-needed boost today by doing what needs to be done without being asked or instructed. Get your act together and make sure those above you on the professional ladder know who you are and what you can do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be able to explain how you have reached a certain conclusion but you know in your bones it is the right one, so be bold and stick with it. Not everyone will agree with you, of course, but don’t let that worry you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Whatever negative situation you find yourself in today you can be sure that help will arrive when you need it the most, so don’t panic. Believe it or not you are being watched over by cosmic powers that won’t let you come to any great harm.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Think back to what occurred around the start of the week. Most likely you were given the opportunity to do something out of the ordinary but did not follow up on it. You are about to be given a second chance. This time you must act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Methods and routines you have relied on for years need to be replaced – not tomorrow or the day after but right this very minute. You know what they are and you know why they need to go, so what are you waiting for? Get on with it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Avoid arguing with people whose outlook on life differs radically from your own. Your views are so far apart that a compromise of any kind is highly unlikely. It’s no big deal though. The world would be a boring place if we all agreed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to resolve any outstanding differences of opinion you may have with the people you work with. If you allow them to carry on into the weekend you could find that your social and travel plans are affected in negative ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t have to open your mouth to let others know how you feel today – the look on your face will be more than enough to inform them that you are not in the least bit pleased. If they have got any sense they will quickly change their ways!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Focus more on the fun side of life. You can be a bit too serious at times and the planets indicate you will do yourself a lot of good if you forget about money and work for a while and just enjoy what the day brings your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is an excellent time for social activities and if you make an effort to reach out to people, even strangers you meet along the way, you will have a really fun day. It could be a profitable day too as friendships bring financial opportunities.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are being far too cautious Pisces. You need to get past what you fear and recognize that the universe will always protect you. It’s not the worst that could happen you should be focusing on now but the best. Take a chance on life.

