Your daily horoscope: April 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is there a full moon on your birthday but Pluto begins one of its retrograde phases. What does that mean? It means you must tread carefully when dealing with powerful people. You need to work with them, not turn them against you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A trivial issue has not suddenly morphed into a matter of life or death, so stay calm and steer clear of the kind of negative people who always seem to think the world is coming to an end. For you, the good days are actually just beginning.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Everyone seems to have an opinion at the moment and it’s quite likely you will fall out with someone whose ideas are at odds with your own. Don’t sweat it. A few days from now you will have worked through your differences and be friends again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be careful your workload does not get on top of you over the next 24 hours. The planets warn if you agree to take on one extra task you will soon be snowed under by requests from people who cannot be bothered to make an effort themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Full moons are never easy to deal with but if you stay calm and keep your eye on your long-term goals the current one shouldn’t be too bad. However, as the moon is your ruler, it could seem to some people that you are acting a bit “loony”!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What you need to remember today is that first appearances are often deceptive. The planets warn if you jump to conclusions you could be leaving yourself open to making a mistake – and you know how much you hate being wrong in front of other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There’s really not much point trying to focus on work and other serious things today. Your need to communicate and have fun won’t be denied, so do what feels best and enjoy every moment of it. Certainly don’t feel guilty about enjoying yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you tell it like it is today you could annoy some very important people, the kind who are able to make things tough for you should they choose to do so. Do you really need to point out other people’s failings? Probably not, so play safe.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s full moon in your sign is sure to stir up emotions and it’s quite possible you will fall out with people you usually get along with. That will only be a long-term problem if you stubbornly refuse to make amends for your behaviour later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point looking back and wishing things had been different. Nor is there any point looking forward and daydreaming about future success. The only sensible course of action is to deal with what is in front of you at this moment in space and time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you find yourself caught between rival factions today you would be wise to avoid taking sides, no matter what promises others may make to you. The simple fact is this is the kind of situation you need to steer clear of if you want to stay safe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do you genuinely believe in what you are saying? Or are you saying it just to see how others react? If it’s the latter you need to be careful, because powerful individuals won’t take kindly to your stirring things up. It might be safer to say nothing at all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means think “outside the box” today but don’t let your imagination lead you in directions that are likely to provoke some sort of backlash. You need to realize that not everyone is ready for your radical ideas, and many never will be.

