Your daily horoscope: April 27, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

People in positions of authority will look on you favourably this year and if you respond by giving them more of what it is they expect of you there is no telling how far your star will rise. Your aims and their aims are in perfect harmony.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want to get a project that seems to have stalled back on track this weekend you are going to have to take a different approach. This is one of those situations when small changes won’t do a thing – only a radical overhaul can make it work.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t force your body to go beyond what it is capable of this weekend or your energy could take an unexpected nosedive. Your mind may be telling you that you can push yourself a little bit further but on this occasion a little could be too much.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You cannot be the winner every hour of every day and you need to keep that fact at the forefront of your mind over the next 24 hours. Don’t feel bad if you finish second or third at something rather than first – it’s still better than most people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Avoid small talk and trivial activities this weekend. Every minute is precious and must be used to take you closer to your long-term goals. If others want to goof off and shoot the breeze that’s up to them but you don’t have to join them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make a point of saying something nice to everyone you meet. When dealing with colleagues who are less than helpful it will pay you to keep the smile on your face. You will get a lot more done and they will be less inclined to continue being stubborn.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be reluctant to take advantage of an opportunity that arises because someone else has made a mistake but don’t let that hold you back. Maybe the universe wants you to benefit from it rather than them. Maybe you would be a fool not to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you believe that your good intentions toward a certain person are not being returned then maybe it’s time to reassess your connection. The planets warn that the one-sided nature of the relationship is unlikely to change any time soon, so put your happiness first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be true that a friend or loved one has been keeping things from you but that does not mean they are up to no good. Make a conscious effort over the next 48 hours to convince yourself they have a very good reason for being so secretive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have taken on far too many tasks and responsibilities in recent weeks and must now find ways to cut back on them. You may have the drive and determination to plough ahead and get it all done but shouldn’t other people be doing more for themselves?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make sure you know what will be expected of you before agreeing to get involved in a loved one’s plans. It may not feel right to question their motives but if you don’t, and if they are hiding something, it could be you who pays the price.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you allow a petty dispute to come between you and a close friend this weekend it could be a long time before you trust each other again. Be the one who suggests that you both forget about it and focus instead on more agreeable matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you try to force the facts of your current situation to fit the picture of what you want to be true it simply won’t work. You need to be totally honest with yourself about what’s gone wrong and what must be done to make it right.

