Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Even if you are the sort of Taurus who is reserved by nature you will be full of the joys of spring all year long. The cosmic picture is so good on your birthday that the universe will give you almost anything you ask for – so ask away.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever it is you desire today you will find a way to get it, even if others don’t want to let you have it. You are in one of those moods when you refuse to take “No” for an answer. Anyone who gets in your way will regret it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means forgive a friend who has let you down in some way but make sure they know they are running out of opportunities to get their act together. Taurus may be one of the more laidback signs of the zodiac but you’re nobody’s fool.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do whatever it takes to impress employers and other important people today but don’t go overboard and start making promises that could be difficult to keep. Also, it might pay to be a bit evasive if they want to know about your long-term plans.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t sit at home watching the television, get out into the world and have a real adventure, one that challenges you on every level. As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you were not born to play safe, you were born to win the game of life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more you try to keep something secret today the more likely it is the information will slip out, so you might as well control the narrative and be the one to reveal what’s going on. You may though be surprised how few people are surprised!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With Venus and Neptune in the partnership area of your chart you won’t lack for romantic opportunities today but you will need to keep your wits about you. Don’t let a potential love interest know everything about you on your first date.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Not only are you worrying about a number of very personal matters but you are worrying about other people’s problems as well. In a nutshell Libra, you are taking life far too seriously at the moment. Do something that relaxes both your mind and your body.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Affairs of the heart are under excellent stars at the moment, so don’t be afraid to let the object of your affection know how much you love them. Usually you don’t enjoy feeling this vulnerable but today you’ll feel an urgent need to speak from the heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Spend some quality time with the people you love. There may be a thousand and one things that need taking care of out there in the world at large but each and every one of them can wait. This is very much a day to put family first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in two of the most open and outgoing areas of your chart make this the kind of day when opportunities for fun and games are almost unlimited. Give your well-honed sense of humour permission to come out and play.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be true that nothing in life comes for free but there are times when the universe hands you something good for no apparent reason and this could be one of them. There is no need to be suspicious – this really is your lucky day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus and Neptune join forces in your birth sign today, a combination that is sure to bring all the good things in who you are to the fore. Don’t do, say or even think anything mean or negative in nature. The world is wonderful and so are you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com