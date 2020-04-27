Your daily horoscope: April 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are not happy with the direction your life is taking then it’s up to you to pick a new course. On just about every level you will have the power to change things over the coming year, not just for yourself but for those who depend on you too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will come alive again over the next few days. That get-up-and-go that got up and went will be back with a vengeance and before you know it you will be cruising along as if there had never been anything holding you back. It’s good to be free.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to get past some sort of obstacle or obstruction and with mind planet Mercury moving into your sign today that should not be too much of a problem. Show those who say you are too inflexible to change just how wrong they can be.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a danger that you could get too obsessive about something that isn’t really of any great importance. By all means fight for some kind of cause but don’t turn it into a life or death struggle, because it’s really not worth the effort.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to be more positive about a relationship. If you let your negative thoughts about it get the upper hand you could actually cause the sort of breakdown you are so desperate to avoid. Thoughts are very real things, and always have consequences.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You would prefer life to be less complicated but the fact is you are where you are and it doesn’t look as if much is going to change for a while. You can though start making plans, the kind of big plans that only a Leo would dare to consider.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to make a conscious effort to break free of the mental and emotional bonds you have imposed on yourself. No one can do it for you Virgo, so get your act together and start looking at the events of your life as an opportunity, not a burden.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will have words today with someone who is about as different to you in outlook as it is possible to get. No matter how robust your exchange of views may be you both have a story to tell, so speak up – but remember to listen as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Like everyone else you are good at some things and not so good at others, and cosmic activity in your opposite sign will not only help you get to grips with that fact but make it possible to get assistance from those who can do things that you can’t.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing over the next few days is that you don’t let fear hold you back from doing the things you most want to do. Forget about what the neighbours might say and do what feels right to you personally. Nothing else matters.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone will try to stop you doing what you enjoy today but it’s up to you whether they succeed or not. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart encourages you to follow your own path – but there are limits beyond which even you cannot go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You should find it easier to get your message across about family issues now that Mercury, planet of communication, is moving into the domestic area of your chart. Once loved ones know what you think, encourage them to speak up as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be somewhat vocal in your opinions today and not everyone will be happy about it, but don’t let that prevent you from speaking your mind. Too many people have been trying to evade the truth for too long a time. Shake things up a bit.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com