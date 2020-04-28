Your daily horoscope: April 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday means you need to watch your words over the coming 12 months – not just what you say but the way that you say it, including your body language. Strive to be positive in word and deed in all situations.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Let your hair down and have some fun. Sometimes the best way to deal with adversity is to pretend it does not exist and what occurs today will help you forget your worries and woes – which, all things considered, are not really that worrisome or woeful!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can make all the plans and promises you like, but sooner or later you need to make things happen. Cosmic activity in and around your birth sign means there has never been a better time to put yourself about. Don’t ask for permission, just do what feels right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be one for deep self-analysis but if you can shut yourself away from the chaos and confusion of life for an hour or two it could do you a lot of good. Ask yourself some of those “meaning of life” questions you usually prefer to avoid.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is a good time to start a new hobby or dig deeper into a new interest. Not only will it bring you a great deal of pleasure but it could give you a few pointers as to what you should be doing in more serious areas of your life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career sector of your chart means you will be dealing with some very important people over the next few days, but other influences warn you must not take what they tell you as gospel. Check facts and figures with a great deal of care.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you feel an urge to do something different today you must let your instincts guide you. Don’t let other people talk you out of it (don’t even let them know) and don’t focus on what might go wrong. It WILL work out for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With mind planet Mercury at odds with Saturn today it’s quite likely that your thinking could be a bit too narrow, a bit too focused. Expand your awareness by getting to know people whose outlook on life is, if not all-embracing, at least more forgiving.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This may not be an easy time for partnerships, including those of an emotional nature, but if you make an effort to understand the people you don’t get along with you could learn something that helps. Knowledge makes harmony much easier to find.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The day ahead of you may be a bit more challenging than you expected, most likely because you can’t get through to people you need to communicate with. Take the cosmic hint and stop trying so hard. Will it wait until tomorrow? Then leave it for now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This should be a fun time of year for you but you still need to stay on top of certain things, including your finances. If you flash the cash on trinkets you don’t really need you are sure to regret it later on. Show a bit of self-control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Aquarius is a sign that most people see as more intellectual than emotional, but you have feelings like everyone else and must not keep them bottled up inside. If something is bugging you then you must let others know about it. No tears though!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have to say something today that won’t please certain people, but you owe it to yourself to be truthful, and you owe it to them to give fair warning that what they are doing is wrong. They’ll thank you for your honesty later on – maybe.

