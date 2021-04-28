Your daily horoscope: April 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how many times you have tried and failed in the past you will succeed over the coming year – big time! All that went before was just experience to prepare you for this time of your life – and you’ll have the time of your life too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Everything will turn out for the best and there is no reason to worry. Do you believe that? Probably not, but chances are it is true. Sometimes you get so too caught up in minor problems that you lose sight of the fact that life is actually pretty good.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Others can come and go as they please and throw their money all over the place, but you are more disciplined than they are. You also know that, however good the good times may be, they won’t last forever. Don’t get too serious though Taurus.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Changes are coming thick and fast now and even you, with your speedy mind and your quickfire reactions, will struggle to stay on top of it all. Don’t worry. Most of those changes will work in your favor, even if you personally don’t make much of an effort.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you, not least because Mars is moving through your sign. Be bold in thought, word and deed and be ready to seize the initiative if new opportunities come your way – and they will.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your imagination is a powerful tool and that means you need to be very careful indeed about how you choose to use it. And never forget that it’s about choice: it’s always you who decides what ideas to embrace and what ideas to reject.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A free and easy approach to life may not come naturally to you but you have your moments and over the next few days some of those moments will be hugely enjoyable. Don’t turn down an invitation today – time spent with friends will not be time wasted.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are not as set in your ways as some believe and over the next few days you will surprise a few people by how eager you are to embrace change. On the work front, especially, you will take to new ideas as if they were made for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in the most adventurous area of your chart will inspire you to do something daring and different. In doing so, you will remind friend and foe alike that you demand be taken seriously – and that you’re still a force to be reckoned with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may enjoy the sound of your own voice but you really don’t need to shout to make yourself heard. There is a natural authority in your words that others always heed, even if your rivals are making more of a noise than you are.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to be judgmental today, especially when dealing with people who don’t possess your Capricorn strength of character. It may annoy you that certain individuals never see sense but that’s just the way it is and maybe there’s a cosmic reason for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Work issues are under favourable stars at the moment and new opportunities will come into your life over the next few days. Colleagues and employers will be impressed by your dedication and your desire to improve your professional environment for everyone’s benefit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A surprise of some kind may throw you off your stride today, but with Mars moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you will adapt quickly and easily. You may even have been secretly hoping that something like this would happen.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com