Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury and Pluto join forces on your birthday, endowing you with the ability to see past what’s taking place on the surface to what’s going on at a deeper level. Use that ability to insulate yourself from the effects of changes you have no control over.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be inclined to make far-reaching plans today but as Pluto is about to begin one of its retrograde phases that may not be such a great idea. Instead of making changes yourself wait to see what others do, then make it work for your own benefit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste time on chores and other everyday activities – they can be done any time. Your main focus now must be on your overall life’s aim. What do you want to accomplish more than anything else? Concentrate on that and ignore everything else.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Opportunities to improve yourself will come thick and fast over the next few days, especially when Mercury, your ruler, moves into your own sign tomorrow. You will achieve more though if you join forces with like-minded people, of which there are plenty.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to make a drama out of a crisis today. Some of the people you have to deal with are sure to get worked up a bit about what’s going on in the world but you don’t have to follow their example. Stay cool, calm and in control.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have a talent for self-promotion that works well for you but as Pluto is about to start its retrograde phase people in positions of power may be more demanding than usual. Make sure you can back up your boasts with evidence of real achievement.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t lack for courage or confidence but you must make sure that what you attempt over the next few days, both at work and in your personal life, is within the range of your capabilities. Even a Virgo has to respect their own limitations.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Yes, a task of some kind is tedious and time-consuming, but you have committed to it and must see it through to the end. Reputation is a precious thing, difficult to come by and easily lost, so live up to your end of the bargain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you get your act together today it’s quite possible that you will be able to force through changes you know are necessary but not everyone wants to commit to. Don’t waste time trying to persuade friends and colleagues, let your passion do the talking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are about to get the chance to take part in something that not only makes you feel good mentally and emotionally but does wonders for your money situation too. A business proposal of some kind could be the big opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

All things are possible for you, so put on your thinking cap and work out what needs to be done to get from where you are now to the one place you most want to be. It should be a much smoother journey than you anticipated.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there is something you should have finished a while back but never got around to then it may be too late. As Pluto is about to begin a retrograde phase you may have to abandon it altogether. But if you do get another chance don’t waste it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Any changes you make now may have to be changed back again in a matter of days, maybe even hours, so try not to put yourself in a position where quick decisions could cost you financially. It may be safer to leave things as they are.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com