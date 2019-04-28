Your daily horoscope: April 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Take a few minutes out from your birthday celebrations to ask yourself what you would most like to accomplish over the coming 12 months. Keep it short and simple and make sure you write it down. A year from now your “wish list” will be a reality.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are perfectly within your rights to refuse a request if you don’t believe it is the correct thing to do. Even if you owe someone a favor that does not mean you have to give them what they ask for. Your needs must come first – always.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you use your imagination this week you can find ways to make the creative side of your nature pay. That may be “pay” in the financial sense, or it may be “pay” in the more general sense of improving your standing in the world at large.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a danger that you are becoming too generous with people who don’t really deserve it. You have never expected something for nothing in life so why should you let other people expect it of you? Get rid of the freeloaders Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in the friendship area of your chart makes it easy to get along with people you meet socially and in the course of your work. Even if you are quite different in terms of personality you will find things that bring you together.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Generally speaking you don’t like it when others depend on you too much, not least because it limits your own options, but this week you will quite enjoy the fact that someone needs your assistance with something. Show them how it should be done.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get through a lot of work this week without working up much of a sweat. If you can clear the backlog of jobs that have built up recently you can start next week with a clear slate – a very nice feeling indeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be times this week when you believe that others don’t really mean what they say, but why should that worry you? They can say what they like but there is nothing they can do to force you to act. You’re still your own boss.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Let others make the first move this week, especially if you are hoping to travel together or meet friends in a social situation. Any suggestions you come up with will most likely be rejected, so let them do the thinking and the planning.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t hesitate to help someone who needs assistance this week but you must also make it clear to them that this is a one-off and that you won’t be there for them every time, or even the next time. They need to take responsibility for themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you give this week the more you will get in return. Put your competitive instincts on hold for a few days and make it your one and only aim to make other people feel good. It will make you feel good as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no point taking on someone who is clearly stronger and better connected than you. Admit to yourself that on this occasion the sensible course of action is to back off. Don’t think of it as a defeat, think of it as a strategic retreat.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You like to look confident, but something has been bothering you to such an extent that you are having a hard time keeping up appearances. Let it go. Forget about it. You only give it power because you think about it so much.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com