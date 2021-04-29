Your daily horoscope: April 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be more controlled, emotionally, than most people but you know when it’s right and proper to open up and over the coming year there will be many occasions when your true feelings burst through. They’ll be good feelings too, so everyone will be happy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

A lot of disconcerting things have taken place in recent weeks, but it won’t be long before life settles down and you can embrace normality again. Looking back, you may find you actually quite enjoyed all those days of madness and mayhem.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s quite likely you will clash with someone whose outlook on life is every bit as fixed as your own today. The simple fact is you are not going to get along, not now, not ever, so put some distance between you – and keep it there!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If there’s one thing you don’t need right now it’s family and friends telling you what you should do. Your mind is confused enough as it is and listening to other people will only make matters worse. Find a quiet place where you can be on your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to let someone you have feelings for know that you want to be more than just a friend. You may fear rejection – and, yes, that’s always a possibility – but worse by far would be keeping quiet and finding out later they had similar feelings for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be impulsive by nature but you know when you need to calm down and take life at a more measured pace, and that time is now. Above all, where money and possessions are concerned you cannot afford to leave anything to chance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try to stand back from the many individual things you are working on and recognize how they all fit together. It may seem as if your existence is a succession of random events and experiences but it isn’t true – there’s a cosmic method to all the madness.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why is it that so many people come to you for advice? Is it because you are such a sympathetic person, or such a good listener? Maybe, but more likely it’s because they know they can trust you to be fair. You’ll be in demand today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a tendency to call it as you see it, even when you know others won’t approve, and that trait will be much in evidence today. You’ll leave no one in any doubt what it is you believe in, and why they should believe in it too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Generally speaking you like surprises and that’s just as well, because what happens between now and the weekend will leave you and most other people gasping. You may not have predicted what was going to happen but you will react quickly and decisively.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be able to do much with all those ideas that are flying around in your head but you can look to the future and start making plans. And make sure you make a note of your best ideas, because you won’t want to forget them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s natural to be anxious about what’s going on, but don’t worry too much because it will work itself out in the end. Behave as if it’s all part of some grand cosmic plan, one in which even negative events produce positive outcomes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s not like you to be blunt but today you will say something that more sensitive types think is a little unfair. Maybe it is, but seeing as their own words have not exactly been helpful of late they really have no one to blame but themselves.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com