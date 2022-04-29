Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Pluto turns retrograde on your birthday you need to look at the direction in which your life is moving and decide if it is the right way for you. If not, be bold and look for opportunities not just to change your existence but to transform it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to ask yourself if your ambitions are realistic. As Pluto turns retrograde in the career area of your chart today you must be aware of both your talents and your limitations. Give it some thought, then adjust your aims if you have to.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not allow negative thoughts to take root over the next 24 hours. Keep telling yourself that all things are possible and that you are on top of what needs to be done – and don’t listen to those who say you’re doing it wrong, because you’re not.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Have friends and family members been keeping things from you? Maybe. Does it matter? Not in the slightest. The planets indicate you have nothing to worry about and a great deal to look forward to, so keep smiling and keep striving.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry if you find it hard to get your point across to partners and loved ones today. As Pluto turns retrograde in your opposite sign there is sure to be some confusion and misunderstanding but it’s unlikely to be of any real significance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to work twice as hard as everyone else today but the planets warn that could be counterproductive. Work at a pace that feels right for you and trust that the universe will take care of your needs – ultimately it always does.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone tries to make you feel guilty for something you did, or maybe for something you didn’t do but should have, send them away with a flea in their ear. You are well aware of what your responsibilities are, you don’t need them to remind you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Watch what you say today or you could fall out with a friend or loved one. Your mood swings will take you from one extreme to the other over the next 24 hours, so promise yourself that you will make a serious effort to keep your mouth glued shut.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make sure you know what the facts are before getting involved in a situation that may have no obvious solution. If you speak up others will assume you know what you are talking about – and it won’t look good if it later turns out you do not.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your mind seems to be in a bit of a fog at the moment but that’s to be expected with Pluto turning retrograde. However, as communications planet Mercury moves into your opposite sign today partners and loved ones will be on the ball, so follow their advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have a clear idea of what it is you want to achieve then it should be plain sailing today. However, if there are doubts in your mind you are unlikely to make much progress. What is your No. 1 ambition? Focus on that and nothing else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your subconscious mind is trying to send you a message but because your brain is cluttered with all sorts of thoughts and fears that message is not getting through. Find a quiet place where you can be on your own for a while – and listen to yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you check all facts and figures for yourself today rather than rely on other people to do it for you. Almost inevitably they will miss something and just as inevitably it will be you who pays for it.

