Your daily horoscope: April 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday suggests you will be tempted to throw caution to the wind and do something that has never been done before. Instead, how about doing something you have done before, only to a much higher standard?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have your doubts about a scheme that everyone seems to think is wonderful then you must speak up. Chances are you are not the only one who feels uncomfortable about it, so say what is on your mind and start a much-needed debate.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do what you feel like doing, not what other people feel you should be doing. Too many times in the past you have gone along with what the crowd demanded because you did not want to rock the boat. Now rock it as hard as you can!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Like it or not you have to accept that other people are calling the shots at the moment. There is no point sulking about it – instead, do what they ask of you but in such a way that your needs are met first and foremost.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Go some place different and do something different over the coming week. It’s always easy to hang around the same old haunts and do the same old things but there is an adventurous side to the Cancer nature that for too long has been denied.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun, your ruler, makes a difficult link to Jupiter, planet of excess, today, so there is a danger that you will go over the top in some way – and, yes, you will regret it later on. You cannot control other people but you can control yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Either start something new today or relaunch something that has already been started but, for one reason or another, has been in limbo for quite some time. It’s never too late to pick up on an old plan, especially if it’s a good plan.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may think that you need to act fast and that if you don’t get the ball rolling right this very minute you will lose out in some way, but it isn’t true. The planets urge you to wait a while and watch how matters develop. Don’t rush.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is a great day for meeting up with people who share your general outlook on life. Together you will be able to do things that you might not have been able to do on your own. You will accomplish so much – and have a great deal of fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be eager to climb the ladder of success but watch out. Today’s sun-Jupiter link warns it may not be as easy as it looks, especially if you are the sort of Sagittarius who rarely plans ahead. Tailor your aims to suit your abilities.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anything to do with art or other creative activities should go well for you now, but you need to make sure that your imagination is under control. Don’t get carried away with ideas and visions that are so far out they can never come true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to be brutally honest today, both with yourself and with other people. Ask yourself if what you are working on can ever truly be a success. If the answer is “yes” then carry on. But if the answer is “no” then end it right now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What a friend or family member suggests may sound enticing but the planets warn it won’t be as simple as they make it sound. If you get carried away with “what ifs” and other flights of fancy today reality is sure to bring you crashing down.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com