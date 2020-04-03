Your daily horoscope: April 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Travel and social activities will be on your mind a lot over the coming year, and although you may not always be able to go where you want to go you will still find ways to interact with people who inspire you. There could be love too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your powers of communication will get a boost today as Venus, planet of harmony, moves in your favour. You can at times be a bit abrasive in the way you talk to people but now they will enjoy what you have to say – and the way you say it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why are your thoughts all over the place? Why are you finding it so hard to concentrate? Whatever the reason you need to take a step back, and take a few deep breaths. Life is what you choose to make of it, so think constructively.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus moves into your sign today and almost immediately you will notice that you feel more relaxed than you have been of late. Some things in life are worth getting worked up about, but most things are not, so lighten up and let others do the worrying.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to read between the lines when dealing with people both at home and at work. You don’t have to be hugely suspicious but you do have to keep at the forefront of your thinking the fact that not everyone will be entirely honest with you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It does not matter what friends and family members say you should be doing, if your instincts point you in a certain direction then that is where you must go. There is a deeper part of you that knows all the answers – try tuning in to that part today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will find it easy to get along with just about everyone today, so easy in fact that you may worry that some people are up to something. That’s just your suspicious nature working overtime Virgo. You have nothing to worry about.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler and planet of love, moves into one of the best areas of your chart today, and the most likely effect is that your mental musings will take you to places you have never been before – in your mind’s eye at least.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point getting angry with someone who lets you down because that will make the situation more tense than it needs to be. Unless you actually lose money because of their actions you are advised to let it go. It’s really no big deal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

In the eyes of the people who love you there is little, if anything, you can do wrong at the moment – but don’t take that as a cosmic invitation to do anything you please. You still have responsibilities, and you still have your conscience to live with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As Venus moves into the well-being area of your chart today you will need to balance what you do work-wise, which is a lot, with plenty of periods of down time. Not even a Capricorn can keep going indefinitely, so be kind to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be one of the more emotional members of the zodiac but you have a heart like everyone else and your feelings will be very much in evidence today. Is that a bad thing? On the contrary, it’s a very good thing. Love is never wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone you have not been getting along with lately wants to be your best friend again you should not be surprised. Nor should you be suspicious. It’s clear they want to move on from the past, and there is no reason why you should not agree.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com