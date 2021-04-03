Your daily horoscope: April 3

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your willingness to try something new will lead to a major breakthrough this year. As a general rule of thumb, the more others say you must be careful and cautious the more you should push yourself and test yourself. Treat (almost) nothing as taboo.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Friends and colleagues expect you to act quickly and decisively and you won’t let them down. With Mercury moving into your sign tomorrow your mind will be razor sharp and you won’t hesitate to turn your ideas into actions. Your ambition is simply awesome.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There may be some tension in the air this weekend but if you stay calm and refuse to get angry with people, no matter how stupid and annoying they may be, you should come through unscathed. Breathe deeply, count to ten and carry on as before.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If certain changes are forced on you over the next 48 hours don’t make too big an issue of it. Even if you disagree with them it’s unlikely they will do you any harm. It will also give you a good excuse to change things yourself later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is a fact of life that some people bring out the worst in you and the current cosmic climate suggests you will meet a few of them this weekend. Try to remember that it is not what they do that matters but how you choose to react to it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are in no mood to play it safe, and why should you when so much seems to be going in your favor at the moment. If an idea for a new creative or artistic endeavour pops into your head this weekend you must take it seriously.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Decide what needs to be done over the next 48 hours, then get on and do it. Some people may say you are moving too fast or taking too many risks but as far as you are concerned time is limited and must be used to the full.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more of an effort you are prepared to make this weekend the more likely it is you will enjoy some kind of breakthrough. That applies to all areas but especially to partnerships and relationships. Something you need to be aware of: opposites really do attract.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep your plans to yourself this weekend, even if it means you have to tell a white lie or two. If you are too eager to show people what you are up to some of them may try to derail your efforts. There’s a lot of jealousy out there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t let anyone tell you that your schemes and dreams are too way-out to ever come true. On the contrary, the more you dream and the more you scheme the more likely it is you will be a success. You control your future, no one else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to lose your temper with someone who rubs you the wrong way, but if you do let rip at them don’t feel bad about it later on, because they deserve to feel the sharp edge of your tongue. You’ve got no time for wasters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As Mercury joins the sun in one of the more open and outgoing areas of your chart this weekend you can and you must let other people know what you think. But once they know be prepared to listen to their ideas too. Don’t hog the conversation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The best way to deal with people who seem to enjoy being critical of your actions is to ignore them. You are under no obligation to listen to what they say, still less to act on it. As always, your own inner voice knows what’s best for you.

