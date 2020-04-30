Your daily horoscope: April 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times this year when you have to get tough with friends and colleagues who seem unwilling to pull their weight. Don’t worry that you might hurt their feelings, worry only that your own interests will be damaged if they don’t get their act together.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Steer clear of trivial issues today. Others can argue about them this way and that if they want to but you have more pleasant ways to spend your time. Besides, it does not matter who is “right” and who is “wrong”, it matters only that you enjoy life.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The best way to heal a rift with a loved one is to say you are sorry. Is that so difficult? You may be one of the more stubborn members of the zodiac but even you can see you will need to give ground to get things back to normal.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you work or do business with is expecting you to open your mouth and put both feet in it. Are you going to live up to their low opinion of you? Of course not! Surprise them by keeping quiet for most of the day – and enjoy their growing frustration.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

For some strange reason you are finding it hard to talk freely at the moment, but tomorrow’s Mercury-Uranus link will confront you with a situation where you have no option but to express your opinion about what’s going on. Speak up and speak loudly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may want to help a friend or relative in their moment of need but if you get hints that they would prefer you to keep your distance then you must respect that. It’s their choice whether or not they seek assistance, so hold back for a bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you get the chance to do a good deed for someone today don’t think about it, just do it. They will appreciate your assistance, and the fact that you are clearly not in it for the rewards or applause, but because you like to help people in need.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may generally prefer to keep your feelings to yourself but if you don’t let a loved one know how much you care for them you may not get another opportunity for quite some time. Go on, let them know. They’ll love you for it all the more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A relationship may be going through a tough time right now but you can make things easier for both of you by not expecting too much. What was it that first brought you together? Focus on what you have in common and ignore the rest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not feel much like working too hard and that’s okay. Even if you have a dozen and one tasks to get through you won’t lose out by starting slowly and building up a head of steam later on. A more laidback approach will work well for you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in one of the best areas of your chart means it is only a matter of time before you get the breakthrough you have been dreaming of. That day will come sooner though if you don’t waste time on trivial things. Get serious about your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Others may say you should be more sociable and outgoing but what’s the point if you don’t feel like it? Time spent thinking and planning is rarely time wasted, so find a quiet place where you can be on your own and enjoy your own company.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You cannot be bothered to make much of an effort at the moment, but is that really such a big deal? Of course not. Sit back, relax and watch the parade of life pass you by. You can step back in at any time of your own choosing.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com