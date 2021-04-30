Your daily horoscope: April 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Strive to be sociable over the coming year, because the more you get out and about and meet new people the more opportunities will arise for personal enjoyment and professional success. Your life has been on hold long enough – give yourself permission to roam.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how tempted you may be to make an issue of something today, let it pass. Even if you believe you have been treated unfairly you won’t be able to change things back to how they were before, so don’t waste time and energy trying.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you thought was beyond your reach is actually quite close and if you want to you can make it your own today. Grab it with both hands and don’t let anyone take it away from you again. And remember: possession is nine-tenths of the law.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a friend needs assistance today you will be there for them, but it’s quite likely they will choose to reject what you have to offer. That’s okay. They are under no obligation to do what you suggest – but at least you are giving them options.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you have not seen for a while may get back in touch today and it will be good to catch up on what you’ve both been doing. It may be apparent that your lives are now moving in different directions, but you can still be friends.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you don’t get much sense or co-operation from the people you have to deal with today it might be best just to go your own way. They are under no obligation to follow you, and you are under no obligation to try to persuade them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem as if much of your life needs to be torn down so you can start again from scratch but is that really true? Most likely just a few well-placed adjustments will bring the kind of changes you want to see, so why be destructive?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even a Libra makes a mess of things once in a while, so don’t get all defensive if a friend or family member points out where you took a wrong turning. Instead, thank them and head down the path you should have been on from the start.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a tendency to worry too much and if you are not careful it could get out of hand over the next 24 hours. Focus on all the good things going on in your world and pretend the bad things do not exist – because very soon they won’t.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you need to work more closely with someone on the work front then you will have to make some adjustments and give some ground. You can’t have things all your own way, and why would you want to when other ways are just as good?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do what feels right to you, not what other people tell you is right. Even if they are correct, it’s important to remind them that you are master of your fate and no one else has the authority to direct you. Be your own boss, today and every day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you have managed to keep secret a very long time will emerge into the open today and to say the least you won’t be happy about it. But it was bound to come out sooner or later, so pretend you don’t care and carry on as normal.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be in a constant state of anxiety of late but the good news is today’s Mercury-Neptune link will calm you down and help you see there’s really no need to worry. In the greater scheme of things your fears are of little concern.

