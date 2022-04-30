Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The cosmic picture on your birthday is so amazingly good that you must set yourself goals that are designed to push you above and beyond your everyday limits.

It may not be true that all things are possible but most things are, so aim higher than ever before.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You should end up ahead of the game financially this weekend, so forget about playing safe and take a calculated risk or two. A solar eclipse in the materialistic sign of Taurus will plug you in to money-making opportunities. Don’t waste them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Whatever you turn your hand to this weekend will not just go well but go brilliantly. A solar eclipse in your sign, plus a great link between your ruler Venus and Jupiter, planet of good fortune, means Lady Luck is very much on your side.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Ignore any negativity that might be doing the rounds at the moment and believe in yourself with both your heart and mind. The more others say you cannot possibly succeed the more you must believe you cannot possibly fail – and you won’t.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your horizons are unlimited this weekend, so set yourself goals that are way up in the clouds and go after them with everything you’ve got. This is one of those rare occasions when if you put a name to your dream you will surely see it come true.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Never doubt you have what it takes to be the best. Never doubt you are destined to do something amazing in life. A solar eclipse in the area of your chart that governs your professional and social standing urges you to believe in yourself 100 per cent.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is potentially one of the most productive times of the year for you, so push any doubts you may have to the back of your mind and go after your goals with every ounce of energy you possess. A little self-belief will go a very long way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will have your finger on the pulse this weekend – you will know exactly what’s going on and how you can profit from it. When you are in this kind of mood there really is no stopping you. The world is very much at your feet now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are now in total control, both of your own thoughts and feelings and of what’s taking place in your immediate environment. Your confidence in your own abilities will inspire those around you to have confidence in you too, and it’s fully justified.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This weekend’s solar eclipse will in some way make clear to you that working harder is not the same thing as working smarter. If someone in a position of authority tries to talk you into doing more for them just refuse. They can’t force you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Creative activities are under wonderful stars this weekend, so don’t hold back in your artistic endeavours. Forget about what other people say you should be doing and do only what creates pleasure for you. Be at the centre of your own universe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t overreact if a partner or loved one says or does something that annoys you. It’s unlikely they are doing it on purpose, so try to be a bit more understanding. If you make a scene it could spoil an otherwise excellent weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you are on the move this weekend the more you will enjoy yourself and the more you will accomplish. Anyone who tries to slow you down or keep you fixed in one place can be safely ignored – they have no power over you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com