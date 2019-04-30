Your daily horoscope: April 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Travel plans and social arrangements are unlikely to run smoothly over the coming 12 months. What are the planets trying to tell you by this? That you need to stay where you are and sort out personal issues rather than try to run away from them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Saturn begins one of its retrograde phases today you would be well advised to hold off making any major decisions, in particular about your career. The only thing you can be certain of is that nothing is for certain, at least for now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The answer to a problem that has been nagging at you for weeks will pop into your head at some point today and no doubt you will be delighted. Be careful though. The planets warn there could be more than a bit of wishful thinking involved.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Sometimes the best way to deal with a troublesome issue is to pretend it does not exist, and if you do that today then the rest of the week should be worry free. You will, of course, have to deal with it eventually but don’t think of that now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do whatever it takes to stay on good terms with the people around you today because if you fall out in any way it could be difficult making up with them again, especially if they are as stubborn as you! Don’t let petty issues divide you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not believe in miracles as such but there have been a number of strange coincidences of late that make you wonder if you are being watched over by a higher power. Someone – or “something” – up there definitely likes you Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will rediscover your enthusiasm for a plan or project that faded in importance a while back, which is good, but you must not let it take up all of your time. Do you really need to revisit it, or is it just a way to avoid something else?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No one can force you to do things against your will but you are certainly open to persuasion. Someone who knows how your mind works will make the right noises today but you must check that what they tell you is true. What are the facts?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t even think that you can solve a problem by running away from it. That may have been possible in the past but it isn’t possible now, so face up to what seems to be going wrong and find ways to put it right. Use your imagination.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

According to the planets you are either a lot richer or a lot poorer than you thought and with luck it will be the former, but if it isn’t you will have to adjust your spending habits. Do you really need to possess so many luxury items?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn, your ruler, begins its retrograde phase today, so something that has been moving along quite smoothly may come to an unexpected stop. Take that as a sign you need to look at what you are doing more closely. Could you be doing it some other way?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been the sort to stand there and take it while other people criticize you but you may have to do just that today. The fact is they have a point, if not several, and you need to accept that fact, learn from it, and make changes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you discover about a friend may shock you today but you should have seen it coming. Think back to all those times when you suspected something was going on but you put it out of your mind. Next time, don’t ignore your intuition.

