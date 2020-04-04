Your daily horoscope: April 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How imaginative are you? Do you know how to dream? Hopefully you do, because the visions that come through from your subconscious could transform your life in remarkable ways. Forget about “facts” and focus on those “impossible” things you would love to happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not like you to feel down for no good reason but cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart seems to be stirring up a few negative feelings and memories. Try not to let them get to you too much. You’ll feel much better tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Once you make up your mind about something you rarely if ever change it again, which in some ways is a strength but in other ways can be a weakness. Don’t hang on stubbornly to a belief if the facts have proved beyond doubt that it is wrong.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You could have a lot of explaining to do come tomorrow evening, not least about why it took you 48 hours to get to grips with a situation that could have been resolved in minutes. Play dumb and pretend you don’t know what your critics are talking about.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be pleasantly surprised that a relationship issue that has been bubbling under for quite some time just fizzles out this weekend. Most likely all sides can see that it isn’t worth arguing about. There are more constructive ways to spend your time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What occurs today and tomorrow may undermine your confidence a bit but if you are smart enough to ask for assistance you will surely get it. It would appear that the only thing you have done wrong is to look at life from too negative a viewpoint.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With Mercury and Neptune joining forces in your opposite sign today you will find it quite easy to understand why other people think and feel the way they do. And once you understand them you won’t be quite so eager to condemn the choices they have made.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you don’t agree with what a colleague or associate is doing then you must speak up about it. It could be that others are having doubts too but are afraid to rock the boat, and once you open your mouth the whispers will become a roar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your instincts rarely let you down, so if your sixth sense tells you to listen to what someone is saying today you would be smart to pay attention. Their message may or may not be agreeable to you personally but you can certainly learn from it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You might be tempted to push your luck a little too far today, and if you do you will almost immediately regret it. On the home front especially you must watch what you say. Try to realize that not everyone can be as robust as you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may find it hard to be cheerful today but that’s okay because everyone seems a bit edgy at the moment. Maybe it’s the approaching full moon, or maybe there is too much bad news in the media, but either way there’s actually little to be scared of.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to let small things get on your nerves. You are in one of those moods where minor annoyances seem more important than major setbacks, which in turn makes you snappy and impatient. It’s just everyday life Aquarius. Try to relax.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s Mercury-Neptune link in your sign will make it easy for you to see connections where others see only confusion. Even when bad things occur try to work out how they fit with the bigger picture and, ultimately, keep the world moving toward a positive goal.

