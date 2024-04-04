Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars this year is that you don’t need to go to the ends of the Earth to find happiness – everything you require is right there in front of you. The more you appreciate what you’ve got the less you will crave what you cannot have.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

First impressions are of the utmost importance and with Venus about to join the sun in your sign you will say and do the right things at the right time and make a big impact on everyone you meet. Others will especially admire your laidback attitude.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to be under the impression that you need other people’s approval for what you are about to do but that isn’t true. They have no power to stop you moving in a new direction, so why waste time worrying about what they might think?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence will grow in leaps and bounds over the next few days and your positive outlook on life will be so infectious that even people who enjoy wallowing in despair will be inspired to break out of their doom loop and start smiling again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be flavour of the month on the work front at the moment and if you are smart you will take full advantage and make yourself indispensable to employers and senior colleagues. Charm them into giving you a raise or promotion.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you feel like getting out into the wider world, maybe even taking a trip to some faraway place you have always wanted to visit, then make it happen today. You have thought about it long enough, now get online and buy that ticket.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It is important that what you wish for inside your head is what you truly want to experience in the world at large. Your thoughts have extra power at the moment, so enjoy your daydreams but make sure they don’t get out of control.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 3, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 2, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 1, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting March 31

Your daily horoscope: March 30, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t need to be overly assertive to get what you want between now and the weekend. As your ruling planet Venus is about to move into the partnership area of your chart you will gain more from persuasion than from coercion. Charm your way to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The cosmic picture is good for you now and work-related matters will go particularly well over the next few days. Colleagues will be impressed by your can-do attitude and your ability to stay calm while others are running around in a panic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you face up to a domestic issue of some sort today you will find it easy to resolve – and may even wonder why it took you so long to get round to it. Next time, don’t give what starts out as a minor disagreement time to grow larger.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do whatever it takes to get along with people you work and do business with but don’t lose sight of the fact that they are also potential rivals. If you can make money together that’s great, but don’t let them know all your plans and secrets.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you meet while on the move today will set your heart racing and make you wonder if this could be the relationship you have been waiting for. Maybe it is and maybe it isn’t but you will certainly enjoy some fun times together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your attitude toward material things will change considerably when Venus moves into the money area of your chart tomorrow. For one thing you will no longer be inclined to worry that you may not be able to make ends meet. You will always find a way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com