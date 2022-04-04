Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Put your heart and soul into an artistic activity that means a lot to you and ignore those who say you should be focusing on more mundane matters. It’s good to enjoy material success but this year it’s more about reaching your full creative potential.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to take care that someone you usually get along with quite well does not now feel threatened by your assertive attitude. Make it a priority this week to tone down your win-at-all-costs approach – it’s not necessary each and every hour of the day.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to cut corners to get where you want to be that little bit faster but the planets warn your efforts could rebound on you. There is a route that needs to be followed and rules that apply to everyone, not just other people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you will need to fight for what you think you deserve. You may be the sociable sort but there is a core of steel beneath the surface of that friends-with-everyone Gemini nature.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Other people may think that certain areas of discussion should remain off limits but you have no such qualms and will insist that friends and loved ones speak up about their issues. You know that differences cannot be resolved simply by ignoring them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone you work with is not putting in the level of effort and commitment you expect then you need to spell it out to them/. Let them know there is no room for passengers on your team. They step up or they ship out.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you’ve had your fill of doing things for other people while getting precious little in return then it may be time to move on. It’s your life and you don’t have to waste even a second of it on those who don’t appreciate your well-intentioned efforts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are determined to accomplish something special and will pull out all the stops over the next few days to get yourself noticed by the people who matter. Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart will give your ambitions a major boost.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have allowed certain people to take too many liberties of late and now you need to let them know that your patience is wearing thin. Do something drastic today, something that reminds them you are not the sort of person to be trifled with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Certain topics may be taboo to other people but you are determined to bring into the open what you think needs to be known, even if it means putting your reputation on the line. You have nothing to hide so why should other people?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart urges you to get your act together and make the kind of profitable changes that may not be possible later in the month. Money isn’t everything but it isn’t nothing either, so make your knowledge pay.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will have so much energy at your disposal over the next few days that you need to think seriously about what you are going to do with it. Find an outlet that allows you to be dynamic and decisive but which also benefits other people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The only danger as the new week begins is that you might see enemies where none in fact exist. Keep a grip on your imagination and think and act as if you are dealing with rational people, not fantasy figures who wish you harm for no reason.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com