Your daily horoscope: April 5

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Think carefully before pointing out to partners and loved ones and colleagues where they have been going wrong. The year ahead will go more smoothly for you, both personally and professionally, if you look for reasons to praise people rather than condemn them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be open and honest about what you hope to accomplish over the next few days. With so much cosmic activity in your sign there is nothing you can say that will turn others against you. Even your enemies will be too scared to take you on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to recognize that some people will always oppose you, no matter how much you try to appease or assist them. So you might as well ignore them altogether and just do what feels right to you personally. And if it’s wrong for them? Too bad!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Can one small person make a big difference? Yes, they can, and if you know what it is you are hoping to accomplish you will get every opportunity to make that big difference today. Aim to make the world a better place in some way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone will come to you with a request for assistance today and, being the nice guy you are, you won’t hesitate to step up and help them. Make sure they do their bit as well though. If you start spoon feeding them they’ll expect it full time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone whose judgment you trust tries to persuade you to follow a path that does not seem right then you need to call a time out and ask them why it’s so important you do it that way. Maybe you’ve been trusting them a bit too much.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Have the courage of your convictions today and do what every bone in your body tells you is right. The fact that everyone else seems to think you are on the wrong track is irrelevant – it’s your life and your instincts and your call to make.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What previously seemed such a big issue for you will no longer bother you in the slightest. So what has changed? Your attitude for a start. A more positive outlook on your part means you will see connections where before you saw only conflict.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The problem you are faced with today is not much different to a problem you faced a few weeks ago, and that was only slightly different to a problem you faced a little while before that. Do you see a pattern here? Yes, history really does repeat itself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try to avoid taking on new responsibilities over the next 24 hours. You have enough on your plate as it is, without adding to your workload. Also, how much of that work are you doing for yourself? Maybe you’re doing too much for other people.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anyone who thinks you will give in to emotional blackmail obviously does not know you too well. You are the kind of person who draws strength from situations where you think you are being treated unfairly – it fuels your determination not to give in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may think that partners and colleagues know what is required of them today but you are advised not to leave it to chance. Spell out for them exactly what you expect and what the rewards and punishments will be for getting it right or wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you overhear someone talking about you today you must close your ears as quickly as possible and pretend it isn’t happening. If they flatter you, it will go to your head. If they criticize you, it will make you feel bad. What other people think simply doesn’t matter.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com