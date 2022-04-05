Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Saturn combine on your birthday in a way that promises great rewards if you plan carefully and then act decisively, or great losses if you are slapdash in your approach. These are serious times and only serious people will profit from them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more others say that what you are doing is wrong the more determined you will be to carry on with it. You are in one of those typically Aries moods when you enjoy being the one who moves in the opposite direction to everyone else.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something will happen today that rubs you up the wrong way but as it involves people in positions of power you would be wise to keep your anger under control. It could be someone is behaving badly with the intention of getting you to overreact.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s union of Mars and Saturn suggests you will come down hard on someone you have clearly been too lenient with in the past. Let them know they have been taking liberties and make sure they realize you won’t let it happen again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone who does not have your interests at heart is playing on your fears and hoping you will make the kind of mistake they can take advantage of. Put on an act and pretend that nothing they say or do bothers you in the slightest.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The influence of Saturn and Mars in your opposite sign means rivals and enemies won’t hesitate to challenge your authority. The good news is you are in no mood to back down and have every chance of winning if it comes to a full-blown confrontation.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t take what you see and hear at face value today, especially on the work front where it’s quite likely that someone will attempt to get under your skin. Stay calm and keep questioning the claims they make. They will crack well before you do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You certainly don’t lack for courage at the moment but that does not mean you should be looking for confrontation at every turn. Channel your energy, physical and mental, into areas that not only benefit you personally but helps other people as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Let everyone you deal with, at home and at work, know right from the start that you are in no mood to be dictated to. If they want to work with you as an equal, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s great too – you’re happy to go it alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will find it hard to hold your tongue today and will say things that some people don’t agree with. You may not care if you make enemies but you will care later on when those enemies say things about you that hurt because they’re true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may think you have to make a quick decision about a money matter but the planets tell a different story. No matter how worrying your current financial situation may be the events of the next few days will improve it no end, so bide your time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With Mars and Saturn together in your sign it’s odds-on you will say and do things that antagonize other people. Do you care? Of course you don’t – in fact you believe with all your heart that you are on the side of the angels. Let’s hope you’re right!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are times when it is wise to keep a low profile and this is one of them. The planets warn if you draw attention to yourself today the consequences may not be to your liking, so keep your head down and your feelings to yourself.

