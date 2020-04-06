Your daily horoscope: April 6

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing on your birthday is that you are clear in your mind about what it is you want out of life. If you can get that straight then everything else will come easy to you. Don’t listen to other people, listen only to your inner voice.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry if you feel that you are still being held back from fulfilling your potential because what happens later in the week will free you from restrictions of both a personal and professional nature. You will have to go it alone though – you won’t get much support.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to push yourself too hard over the next few days, even when doing things you enjoy. The approaching full moon warns that you need to pace yourself physically and also to be aware that it may not be safe to let your emotions lead you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Feelings will be running high over the next few days, both at home and at work, and you will have to call on all your powers of persuasion to stop certain people getting at each other to a dangerous degree. Don’t get caught between them though!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The approaching full moon will bring confusion and maybe even chaos as partners and loved seem to delight in taking what you say the wrong way. They will calm down eventually, of course, but in the meantime you need to stay calm yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Reach out to people you would not usually have much time for over the coming week. Most likely you will find that many of them have the same kind of thoughts and feelings that you do, and that discovery will bring you closer together.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The approaching full moon could make you a bit more critical than usual, and seeing as you are often the most critical member of the zodiac anyway there is a danger you will rub some people the wrong way. You’ll have to live with the consequences!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Wednesday’s full moon in your sign means that no matter how laidback a Libra you may be there is sure to be something that annoys you. If you do lose your temper don’t be too hard on yourself. It’s not the end of the world after all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you owe someone a favour you must try hard to repay it over the next few days, because the longer you are in their debt the more they will expect of you when, eventually, they do come to you for assistance. Do something good for them today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You always prefer to be honest with people, even if it means they don’t like what you say, but the approaching full moon warns this may not be the best time to make waves. Why make enemies of people who should be your friends?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will find it hard to choose between two equally tempting possibilities today, but choose you must because if you don’t make a decision now then one will be made for you when the moon is full in midweek – and it won’t be the one that you like!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Stick with what you know and trust this week and don’t be tempted to do something new and different just because other people say that you should. The planets warn that your friends may not know what they are getting into, so keep your distance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t make any rash decisions over the next few days, especially about money matters and investment issues. It’s highly unlikely that you will be thinking straight, so hold back and don’t be tempted to dive in just because everyone else is doing so.

