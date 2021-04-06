Your daily horoscope: April 6

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t want to stay in the shadows this year, nor should you. With Venus and Mars on your side you will get the chance to shine, not just for the enjoyment of friends and family but to impress important people as well. You’ll soon be going places.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can get away with just about anything over the next 24 hours. With Mars, your ruler, on good terms with Venus, planet of love and harmony, you will be everyone’s friend, at least for a while. It’s nice to be so popular.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be tempted to act tough today, to remind others that you are not to be toyed or trifled with – but if you do you may scare off a potential love mate who is of a sensitive disposition. They want to adore you, not fear you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no reason at all why you should stick to the same old habits and routines, and every reason why you should do something different. Mars in your sign makes you incredibly adventurous, so seize the moment to make changes to your life.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must make sure you know what you are letting yourself in for before committing yourself to a project that sounds great but could have hidden costs. Just because someone says it’s a winner does not make it so. Check it out for yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This could be one of those days when you honesty believe you can take on the world and win, and that is exactly the kind of attitude that will make you stand out from the crowd. Leos are supposed to be larger than life, so put on a show.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It seems that someone in your social circle is itching for a fight and waiting for a chance to provoke you. That chance is likely to come along today but you don’t have to rise to the bait. You could just laugh at them and shrug it off.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be energetic in the extreme over the next 24 hours and it is important that you find something creative and constructive to focus on. If you get bored you could start stirring up trouble simply for the sake of it. Don’t do that!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have to lay down the law with someone on the work front today, because you know if you don’t that nothing worthwhile will get done. Don’t worry about hurting their feelings – they’re not as thin-skinned as they like to make out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It should be easy to get yourself noticed now that Venus and Mars are linked across positive areas of your chart. Lay the charm on thick and don’t listen to those who say you should adopt a lower profile. You’ve done too much hiding already.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do you enjoy making a target of yourself? Then why are you so determined to put yourself in the firing line, especially on the work front where it should be obvious that certain people have got it in for you. Is it all part of your cunning plan?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may feel as if you have turned a corner and that the new route you are on is filled with sunshine and champagne, but go steady! Yes, a more productive phase is now underway, but success still depends on effort, and that effort must come from you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you have to take a risk of some kind? No you don’t, so ignore those who say you should be more adventurous. Most likely they want you to take chances that they are too afraid to take themselves. You don’t have to play by their rules.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com