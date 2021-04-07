Your daily horoscope: April 7

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Self-belief is always a good thing and you will be filled to the brim with the stuff over the coming 12 months. The more others say certain things cannot be done the more you will take an almost childlike delight in proving them wrong.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your passion for life knows no bounds at the moment and you must use it not only to enrich yourself but to help less fortunate types as well. Cooperation is essential, so look at what brings you closer to other people rather than what divides you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in Aries at this time of year can lead to self-doubt and although you disguise it well there will be times today when others realize you are maybe not as confident as you like to make out. That’s okay. Vulnerability can be quite attractive.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you want to be a force for good then you need to push your ego to one side and work with other people on an equal footing. You may be better than them at some things but they are better than you at other things, so join forces.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try to avoid being cynical about what is going on in the world. You may see further and deeper than most people but you also need to recognize that everything that happens – both the “good” and the “bad” – is part of the wider cosmic plan.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If your reputation is important to you then you must play things by the book today. You may think you can get away with bending rules and cutting corners but in the long-term you are sure to be found out, so play it straight.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets suggest you have become too dependent on other people in recent weeks and need to move away from their influence. It won’t be easy to do but once you start making decisions for yourself you will quickly get back in the habit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you feel the need to end a relationship then now could be the ideal time. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign makes it easy for you to explain why you need to get away. It will also give you the courage to actually make the move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your enthusiasm for a project of some kind has been noted by people further up the line at work and you will be rewarded for it over the next few days. You don’t need their seal of approval though – you’re doing it purely for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will know just what to say and just how to say it to get your own way today, and you won’t be shy about using your formidable powers of persuasion. Not that anyone would want to deny someone with your hugely attractive passion for life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something you previously thought was of major importance will turn out to be of no importance at all today. You may be annoyed that you wasted so much time and energy on it but it will also remind you how easy it is to get carried away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your attitude to something you were previously firmly against will change today and you may even have to admit – if only to yourself – that you got it completely round the wrong way. It’s no big deal though. Even Aquarius makes mistakes – though rarely, of course.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Listen to what your intuition tells you today and then act on it before friends and family members get the opportunity to tell you something different. The fact is you are much more in tune with what’s really going on than they are.

