IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday means you must be ruthlessly honest with yourself this year – about your thoughts, about your feelings and about your ambitions. Daydreams may be fun but will they pay the bills? No they will not, so keep it real.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t get angry with yourself if a project you had such high hopes for is not working out the way you expected. Even an Aries has to fail every now and again, so maybe now is the time to end this particular endeavour and start something new.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s good that you have such high expectations of yourself but the planets warn you are now aiming too high and could easily crash and burn. Take a more realistic look at your current situation and then adjust your ambitions accordingly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do something special today, something that makes people in positions of power sit up and take notice. For some reason you have been hanging back in the shadows of late, but now you must go right the other way and be the star of the show.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You probably won’t get much done over the next 24 hours as every time you make an effort to get ahead with your work something unexpected occurs to hold you back. Take the hint and stop trying so hard. Enjoy your life just as it is.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A sudden crisis will erupt today and you are the one who must deal with it. Your strength of character and your refusal to accept defeat on any level are exactly what will be needed to resolve the situation. Stay calm and lead the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Start thinking about what you are going to do later in the month when the planets move in your favour again. The more you plan ahead and the more you prepare the ground the more success you will enjoy when your time comes around.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you feel the need to make an apology for something you said or did that upset a friend or colleague then do so today. The planets warn if you leave it much longer they could get the impression you don’t care – and that’s simply not true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more of an effort you make the less of a return you seem to get, so maybe you should back off a bit and reconsider your approach. This is one of those occasions when you need to relax into life rather than attack it from all angles.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because everything is moving so fast now you may worry that you will run out of time before you accomplish your goals. Don’t fret. The universe will see to it that you get where you need to go – if not this time then next time for sure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A number of small but irritating events will annoy you between now and the weekend but the overall picture is still very good, so ignore all the petty distractions and focus on your primary goal. And keep smiling – it helps more than you know.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The best way to deal with your negative mindset is to throw yourself into your work. The less time you spend worrying what might go wrong the more likely it is things will start going right. And remember, your outlook matters more than events.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to get your act together and a good way to start would be to get rid of all that negative junk you carry around in your head. If a thought does not make you smile then it’s worthless – throw it out once and for all.

