Your daily horoscope: April 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your energy levels will be extremely high over the coming 12 months, but for best results you should try to work consciously with other people toward shared goals. Small groups of people with burning ideals have been known to change the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are feeling a bit low at the moment then throw yourself into activities that require your full attention. One of the best ways to get over your worries and woes is to support people who are worse off than you – there are plenty of them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A quick decision may not be the best decision but the planets indicate you may have no choice but to act quickly today. Be bold, on the work front especially, but be ready for a backlash from people who would prefer you not to rock the boat.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn if you come on too strong today you could put a friendship at risk. You may have strong opinions about something but this is probably not the best time to make an issue of them. Find something less controversial to talk about.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may need to give a boost to your financial situation but you must not do so in ways that alienate other people, especially your friends. Money is important, of course, but cold cash can never replace the warm glow that comes from human communication.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You certainly don’t lack for energy or ambition at the moment but today’s Mars-Uranus link warns you could easily take things too far and turn against you the very people you most need on your side. Don’t just act and assume they will support you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s true that you need to push a few boundaries, but you also need to be aware that the more risks you take the more likely it is that things could go wrong. The world can be a fulfilling place, of course, but it can be a dangerous place too!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are prepared to work, as an equal, with other people today then you could accomplish something very special. However, if you turn inward and choose to go it alone then your successes may seem a bit hollow. It’s all about sharing Libra.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your destiny is not set in stone. It may be true that the general pattern of your life is established at the time of your birth but within that pattern you still possess free will. Watch out for those cosmic hints today, but always make your own decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be tempted to rush things over the next 24 hours, but that may not be such a good idea. On the work front especially it will pay you to take what you are doing a careful step at a time instead of moving ahead in leaps and bounds.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be in the mood to take risks but today’s Mars-Uranus link warns you could end up in an untidy heap if you make the wrong call. You could also end up seriously out of pocket, so take your time, be cautious, and get it right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As Mars in your sign makes a less than positive angle to your ruling planet Uranus you may find there are unexpected consequences to the actions you take. Try to look ahead and envisage what the effects of what you are doing might be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are usually good at keeping your emotions under wraps but the cosmic picture suggests that something could easily set you off and before you know it the whole wide world will know how you feel. It may take a while for the world to recover!

