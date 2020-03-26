Your daily horoscope: April 8

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Editor’s note: Apologies, this horoscope was published unintentionally.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday is an omen of both challenge and success. When making decisions of any kind don’t let negative feelings guide what you do. In fact, the more personal the situation the more rational your thinking and your actions must be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take what other people tell you today with a large pinch of salt. Even friends and family members are likely to exaggerate what they say, so listen carefully but don’t allow yourself to get worried or angry. In fact, that’s advice you should heed every day.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s full moon takes place in the area of your chart that governs your physical and mental well-being, and what it means more than anything else is that you need to be kind to both your body and your mind. Do nothing that requires you to exert yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have the most wonderful creative ideas in your head at the moment but it’s highly unlikely that other people will be impressed by them, so keep them to yourself for a bit. The time will come, quite soon, when you get a fairer hearing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is sure to be some sort of tension on the home front today, and most likely it will be a reaction to the amount of time and energy you have been devoting to purely personal matters. Take the cosmic hint and give loved ones more attention.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No one will be left in any doubt as to what you believe and what you think should be happening – but not many people will actually agree with you. This is one of those times when even your closest friends seem to find fault with everything you say.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets indicate that you may have overlooked something that in itself is not that important, but combined with other events could have a negative financial effect. Every time you go to spend money, ask yourself if you really need what you are about to buy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you try to put your own needs first the more events seem to conspire against you. Maybe you should take the hint and try putting other people’s needs ahead of your own. When others get what they want, you will get what you want too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s full moon takes place in the most sensitive area of your chart, so don’t be surprised if you suddenly flare up emotionally. The more self-controlled a Scorpio you are the more likely it is you will get seriously angry with what’s wrong with the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Just because the advice you get from friends and relatives and work colleagues is well meaning does not mean it is right, and you would be wise to question everything they tell you. Most likely you will end the day giving them the opposite advice!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to make sure that you are reading from the same page when it comes to working with others on important projects. Make it your priority to cut through any confusion and get to the root of what needs to be done. And then do it well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be careful you don’t open your mouth and put both feet in it today. Yes, you have strong opinions about . . . just about everything, but opinions, if they are to be taken seriously, depend on facts. Is what you claim true, or just wishful thinking?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have been a bit free and easy with your spending in recent weeks then you must expect to be short of cash over the next few days. Take a look at all the things you own but don’t need. Have you thought about selling them on eBay?

