 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: April 8

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Aries.

iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Editor’s note: Apologies, this horoscope was published unintentionally.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday is an omen of both challenge and success. When making decisions of any kind don’t let negative feelings guide what you do. In fact, the more personal the situation the more rational your thinking and your actions must be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take what other people tell you today with a large pinch of salt. Even friends and family members are likely to exaggerate what they say, so listen carefully but don’t allow yourself to get worried or angry. In fact, that’s advice you should heed every day.

Story continues below advertisement

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s full moon takes place in the area of your chart that governs your physical and mental well-being, and what it means more than anything else is that you need to be kind to both your body and your mind. Do nothing that requires you to exert yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have the most wonderful creative ideas in your head at the moment but it’s highly unlikely that other people will be impressed by them, so keep them to yourself for a bit. The time will come, quite soon, when you get a fairer hearing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is sure to be some sort of tension on the home front today, and most likely it will be a reaction to the amount of time and energy you have been devoting to purely personal matters. Take the cosmic hint and give loved ones more attention.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No one will be left in any doubt as to what you believe and what you think should be happening – but not many people will actually agree with you. This is one of those times when even your closest friends seem to find fault with everything you say.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets indicate that you may have overlooked something that in itself is not that important, but combined with other events could have a negative financial effect. Every time you go to spend money, ask yourself if you really need what you are about to buy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you try to put your own needs first the more events seem to conspire against you. Maybe you should take the hint and try putting other people’s needs ahead of your own. When others get what they want, you will get what you want too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s full moon takes place in the most sensitive area of your chart, so don’t be surprised if you suddenly flare up emotionally. The more self-controlled a Scorpio you are the more likely it is you will get seriously angry with what’s wrong with the world.

Story continues below advertisement

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Just because the advice you get from friends and relatives and work colleagues is well meaning does not mean it is right, and you would be wise to question everything they tell you. Most likely you will end the day giving them the opposite advice!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to make sure that you are reading from the same page when it comes to working with others on important projects. Make it your priority to cut through any confusion and get to the root of what needs to be done. And then do it well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be careful you don’t open your mouth and put both feet in it today. Yes, you have strong opinions about . . . just about everything, but opinions, if they are to be taken seriously, depend on facts. Is what you claim true, or just wishful thinking?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have been a bit free and easy with your spending in recent weeks then you must expect to be short of cash over the next few days. Take a look at all the things you own but don’t need. Have you thought about selling them on eBay?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies