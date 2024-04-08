Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because there is a solar eclipse on your birthday you can expect some major changes this year – and each and every one of them will be in your favour. Don’t waste time lamenting what might have been – what you do next is the only thing that matters.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means act as if you own the world today. By all means put on a show and let everyone see what a talented individual you are. The solar eclipse in your sign is a clear invitation to remind people why you are the biggest and the best.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have nothing to fear from current events but still can’t shake off the feeling that something bad is about to occur. That’s because cosmic activity in the most vulnerable area of your chart is making you overly sensitive. Don’t worry, it won’t last.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are entitled to your opinions and you are entitled to let the world know what they are. However, other people have the same rights as you and will give as good as they get today when it comes to trading ideas – and insults!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you need take control of your own destiny. Today’s eclipse will give you the courage you need to stand up to those who want to dominate you. Let them know it isn’t going to happen.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be in the habit of thinking too deeply about life but just lately you’ve been having the kind of thoughts that throw up some challenging questions. What occurs today will point you in the direction of at least some of the answers.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s time to have a clear-out of all the junk you have accumulated since the start of the year. And it must be a serious clear-out. Don’t pick around the edges like you usually do – focus on what you genuinely need to survive and dump everything else.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem as if you are missing out on all the fun at the moment but that simply isn’t true. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign urges you to count your blessings and also to remind yourself that people, not events, are what makes life special.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a job is worth doing it is worth doing well, so resolve to give 100 per cent today and don’t look for excuses to cut corners. If you are pressed for time it can only be because you have too many pointless things going on in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t hesitate to put your own interests first today and don’t stop putting them first until you have reached the desired outcome. Today’s eclipse in your fellow fire sign of Aries makes this the most dynamic time of the year for you, so do something with it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to get upset about matters you cannot change, both in the outside world and in your private life. The more accepting you are of what’s taking place the easier it will be to deal with the consequences. Why get worked up for no good reason?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make sure you are on the move today. The more places you visit and the more people you interact with the more likely it is you will discover something that makes life worth living. Okay, so it’s always worth living, but even more so today!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A solar eclipse in the money area of your chart makes this the ideal time to get to grips with your financial situation. Look for ways to boost your income and act as if you are already rich – and the power of your mind will make it happen.

