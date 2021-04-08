Your daily horoscope: April 8

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Keep business matters and affairs of the heart at arm’s length over the coming year. Your birthday chart warns your feelings for someone special could encourage you to take risks of a financial nature as a way to impress them. That’s not a good idea!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anyone who tries to take from you something you don’t want to give up will soon learn that it’s never a good idea to take on an Aries. You are in no mood to let go of anything you believe belongs to you and you alone.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A friend or family member may not want to hear your advice but you must give it to them anyway, if only to cover yourself later on when, inevitably, they have to face up to the consequences of their actions. They can’t say you didn’t warn them.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may find it difficult to get along with certain people today but don’t feel bad about it because it clearly isn’t your fault. Try to avoid an outright confrontation but, if there is no other option, be ready to fight for what you know to be right.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone says you need to agree to something now, this very minute, you really should be suspicious about it. Nothing is so important that you have to drop everything else and sign on the dotted line, so don’t let them pressure you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to back away from someone who has an emotional hold over you, and you need to do so today. You may not want to hurt their feelings but, ultimately, it is your feelings that matter most, so put a safe distance between you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have a pile of work to get through today but if your heart isn’t in it you might as well leave it for another day. Sometimes it is better to do nothing rather than do something that could end up being of an inferior quality.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry too much if you go through a short period of gloom between now and the weekend – even Librans, with their balanced outlook on life, can sometimes believe that the world is going to the dogs. It isn’t. It’s actually still a wonderful place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be finding it hard to have loving feelings towards certain people, even if you are close to them through family ties or friendship, but that’s okay. If your relationship is not what it should be it’s very unlikely to be your fault.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t waste your precious time and energy running around behind friends and relatives clearing up the mess they are making of things. You are not your brother’s, or sister’s, or best friend’s keeper, so leave them to face the consequences of their actions.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will do your best to cheer up someone you are close to today but your best may not be good enough, simply because they enjoy feeling down. Let them enjoy their feelings of doom and gloom but don’t let it affect you in any way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You sometimes come across as being a bit cool and indifferent but there is a warmer side to your nature too and that is the side you must focus on today. Others will respond to you better if you approach them with a smile rather than a frown.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not feel very sociable today but that’s okay. You can catch up with friends and family at the weekend, if you so choose, but today you need to keep your distance so your mind stays free of all the rubbish that is being preached.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com