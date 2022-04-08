Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Mercury join forces on your birthday, endowing you with huge self-belief but also a reluctance to accept you may be wrong in any way, shape or form. You will get what you want one way or another but it may cost you a friendship or two.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The efforts you have made over the past few weeks are about to be rewarded. Don’t let anyone tell you that your success is primarily down to luck. It’s your vision, combined with sheer hard work, that has brought you to this point.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone you thought you could trust has clearly been playing games with you. What are you going to do about it? It may be tempting to hit back hard but then you would be lowering yourself to their level. Rise above petty vendettas.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

At some stage today you will realize that someone you think of as a rival does in fact have a lot in common with you and it would be to your benefit and theirs to cooperate. Push personal feelings aside and find ways you can work together.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone in a position of authority clearly thinks a lot of you and will respond positively if you let them know you are ready to take on more responsibility. This is your opportunity to move up in the world. Don’t be too timid to take it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn if you try to cut corners today, especially on the work front, your social and professional standing could suffer. You have a reputation for honesty and fair play and if you lose that you could lose a lot of your influence too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t hesitate to do good deeds for people you know over the next 24 hours but you should try to help strangers too. If someone you meet on your travels seems to be down on their luck make it your task to lift them up again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Relationships of all kinds are under good stars at the moment and if you make an effort to get along with people, even those you don’t much like, you will benefit in various ways. On the romantic level you’ll know how to make loved ones feel special.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you find yourself bogged down in details on the work front then you may need to do something drastic, something that smashes through the petty restrictions that are holding you back. Some people will complain, of course, but you can safely ignore them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Resist the urge to get what you desire through force or by making threats. Today’s Mars-Mercury link means you can find the right words to persuade friends and colleagues to hand over what you need, so why would you want to start a fight?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You would be wise to avoid getting involved in matters that don’t concern you, especially if they involve friends who are having relationship problems. Almost certainly you will end up in the middle getting stick from both sides, so keep your distance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With Mercury moving through the communications area of your chart and linked to energy planet Mars you won’t hesitate to express your opinions on any and every issue under the sun. Others will admire your passion, even when they disagree with you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The only danger today is that you could find yourself involved in a tug of war between two people who desperately want your support and approval. This is one of those occasions when you cannot afford to take sides, so insist on staying neutral.

