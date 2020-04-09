Your daily horoscope: April 9

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your potential may be unlimited but your time and energy are not, so draw up a blueprint of what you want to do over the coming 12 months and stick to it resolutely. And remember to work with the pattern of your existence, not against it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a well-connected colleague offers to put in a good word for you with the powers that be you should encourage them to do so. There is no need to be even remotely suspicious – they really do want to see you do well. You’re among friends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You could receive some pleasing news concerning your work or career today or tomorrow, but you are strongly advised to look into it before thinking your luck has changed. It may be a very good offer but what will you have to give in return?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something will happen over the next few days that changes your life for the better. It will also change things for those you are closest to, so make sure you keep them in the loop so they know what is happening and why. Communication is a must.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have to continue with a task or project that you would quite happily give up on. It may be tedious but it is also important to a wide range of people, so accept that you have responsibilities to them and make the best possible job of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been afraid to fight for what you believe and you are not about to start now. Mars in your opposite sign indicates that you will be challenged by someone who thinks they are bigger and better than you. Have fun proving them wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Challenges can be opportunities in disguise so get working on something that is important to you and make things happen the way you want them to happen. Know your limits, of course, but find intelligent ways to go beyond them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This could be a day to remember, especially if you are involved with something of an artistic or creative nature. Don’t do what has been done before, do something new and outrageous, something that forces the world to sit up and take notice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been the sort to give in to outside pressure and that’s good because someone seems determined to bend you to their will. Not only will they fail but they will learn why it is rarely advisable to take on a Scorpio. Losing hurts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have so many good ideas running through your head at the moment that they have started to get in the way of each other. You need to focus on the one area that is of most concern to you, then your sharp mind can work its magic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars in the money area of your chart gives you both the desire and the ability to make a profit, but other influences warn you not to focus on earning a quick buck to the exclusion of everything else. Love, not dollars, makes the world go around.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have so much energy and so much competitive spirit that you can’t help but do something dramatic. In both your personal and professional life you want to take risks, just because it makes you feel more alive. Make them petty risks, not life and death ones.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The movement of Mars through the most sensitive area of your chart could ignite the kind of fears and fantasies that do you no good. If you stick mainly to mundane matters you should be okay. Master your mind, don’t let its negative side master you.

