Your daily horoscope: April 9

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be another year older but are you another year wiser? What have you learned from the past 12 months? How can you apply that knowledge to coming events? Live in and for the day Aries, but plan ahead as much as you can too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you can get away with almost anything but be careful. Today’s Mars-Neptune link warns there may be something you have overlooked, something small but powerful enough to upset your plans. Caution is not a bad thing, at least not today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will find it easy to make money over the next 24 hours but you will also find it easy to waste money on things you don’t need. If you must go on a spree today try to buy items that you can sell on quickly and easily tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This could be a difficult day, especially if you are the sort of Gemini who sometimes lets your imagination run away with you. What appears negative may not, in the long-term, be negative at all, so strive to be positive in thought, word and deed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something you don’t want the world to know about then watch what comes out of your mouth. You could easily let slip something that by itself does not give much away but which combined with other information could make you look bad.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t lose anything by working with other people today, even though you may prefer to go it alone. However, if you do join forces with colleagues or friends, make sure they pay their fair share. Don’t let them dump all the costs on you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in the career area of your chart makes it easy to impress employers and other important people but you must make sure the promises you make are deliverable. If your deeds fail to live up to your words your reputation could head south in a hurry.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be careful you don’t give too much away about what you are up to today. There are people out there who would like nothing better than to prevent you from reaching your goals. That is less likely to happen if you keep your plans to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you don’t practice what you preach today you will leave yourself open to charges of hypocrisy, which in turn will damage your reputation. If you expect others to do something the hard way then you must do it the hard way yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may wish that a partnership was a source of strength rather than strife but with Mars moving through your opposite sign that won’t be the case. Accept that the association will only last as long as it remains essential for both of you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you don’t feel like making much of an effort today then give your work and responsibilities a miss and find ways to unwind physically, mentally and emotionally. Social activities with friends you feel comfortable with will relax you the best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart encourages you to be both creative and courageous and that’s a combination that will take you a long way. But you also need to apply common sense. Know when to push ahead and when to back off a bit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try to be nice to people today, both those who deserve it and those who do not. Even if you have a long-standing grievance against someone you must force yourself to overlook it and offer them the hand of friendship … and hope they don’t bite it off!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com