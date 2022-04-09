Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The 12 months ahead of you has the potential to be hugely successful, both personally and professionally, so put thoughts of failure out of your mind and act as if you cannot lose – and you won’t. A little bit of self-belief will go a very long way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

To some people your ambitions may seem excessive but for you it is perfectly natural to aim for the skies. You want to be the biggest and the best at what you do and won’t let anyone talk you out of making your career dreams come true.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What happens in the world outside your door this weekend may come as a shock but once you get your head around what’s going on you will see it offers wonderful opportunities. Stay positive and make the most of each and every moment.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s time to let go of your fears and let fate guide you in the right direction. It may not seem to be the right direction at first but in time you will recognize it’s a more profitable way of living, not just financially but emotionally too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be easy to get angry with people who don’t share your sense of urgency about what needs to be done but that could be counter-productive. Stay calm and use simple facts and figures to win them round to your way of thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be a “big picture” person but over the next 48 hours your eye for detail will spot a number of minor errors that could easily have derailed your plans. Work colleagues and employers will be hugely impressed that you are so on the ball.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your attitude towards one particular person will fluctuate between love and hate today, so you need to be in control of yourself every moment and every minute. As this is only a passing phase try not to attach too much importance to how you feel.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to indulge in a little fantasy thinking this weekend, and that’s fine, but don’t lose sight of the fine line between fact and fiction or you could get so mixed up you don’t know which way is up and which way is down!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means follow your heart this weekend but make sure you don’t let your feelings get the better of you. Some people are turned on by your passion but others get scared when you come on too strong. Not everyone shares your emotional intensity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may want to do a friend or colleague a good turn this weekend but it’s important that you don’t do so much for them that they can no longer be bothered to make an effort themselves. Show them the way then insist they take over.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You could not care in the slightest if other people don’t approve of what you are doing, but the planets warn you must not make a big thing of it. If you insist on being confrontational you could encourage your rivals to gang up on you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you watch events closely this weekend you will come to the conclusion that some people have no idea of what’s going on. Make it your business to point out the reality of the situation. They may not like it but you’ll be doing them a favor.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to be suspicious if an employer or colleague says something nice about you this weekend. Chances are they mean it 100 per cent and if you respond in kind it could take your working relationship to a higher and more rewarding level.

