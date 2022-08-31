Virgo.

HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to be good to yourself. If you get the chance to indulge yourself don’t hesitate to do what turns you on, but make sure you stay in control. Too much of a good thing is sometimes a bad thing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be ready to sacrifice everything for a friend but shouldn’t they be doing more to help themselves? It’s great that you are so generous with your time, energy and money but don’t make it easy for them to take advantage of you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s Venus-Neptune link means you will strive to see the best in everyone you meet but you need to be aware of the fact that some people could not care less about doing good in the world. Be nice, for sure, but watch your back too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be much in demand over the next few days but no matter how dynamic a Gemini you may be you won’t be able to accept each and every invitation that comes your way. It’s okay to be selective in your social life – in fact it’s essential.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are involved in something of a creative or artistic nature it is sure to go well for you over the next few days. All the long hours and hard yards you’ve put in will come together to make you a star. Enjoy it, you deserve it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have to let someone down and back out of a promise you made. They won’t be happy about it, of course, but if you explain your reasons to them they will probably forgive you. But don’t just do it and leave them in the dark.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart will help you patch things up with someone you have fallen out with in recent weeks, but if you want to stay on good terms you must accept that you were partly to blame. Apologize and move on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Nothing seems to faze you at the moment and that’s good, but be careful you don’t get carried away with your own sense of invincibility and do something that rebounds on you at a later date. You’re still human and can still make mistakes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is something about the confident way you carry yourself that makes others want to get close to you, but there will be times today when the attention becomes irksome and you would rather they leave you alone. Find ways to let them know – nicely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the most emotionally sensitive member of the zodiac but you can tell when a loved one needs your support and they clearly need it now. Find out what is bothering them and do something about it. You don’t have to be subtle, just effective.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more vague friends and colleagues are about what they are doing the more suspicious you will be, and with good reason. You cannot afford to take chances, especially with money, so steer clear of dubious schemes – you can happily live without them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It is possible to be too generous for your own good and today’s Venus-Neptune link warns you could lose out in a big way if you believe some kind of sob story. By all means help people in need but keep your wits about you too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The current cosmic set-up will help you see what’s going on in the world with the clearest of eyes, and that will have a hugely positive effect on the way you interact with people, especially in your work. You’ll be a lot more forgiving too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com