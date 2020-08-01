Your daily horoscope: August 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Other people will happily make decisions for you this year, especially if you hesitate to make them for yourself. They may or may not be good decisions, but why would you want to let them govern your life? Control your own mind and your own actions Leo.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You like to make it seem as if you are totally independent but, like it or not, there are times when you need assistance, and this is one of them. You need to recognize, Aries, that asking for help is a sign of mental and emotional strength, not weakness.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need a bit more adventure in your life and over the next 48 hours you will get at least one, and maybe several, opportunities to show what you can do. A sudden change of direction may be necessary but it will also be a lot of fun.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Never stop thinking. Never stop looking at new possibilities. An opportunity to make money or agree some kind of business deal will come your way over the next few days and if you keep your head you will get to keep most of the rewards as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t lack for good ideas but you don’t seem to be getting much support for them. Why should that be a problem? If people in positions of power don’t see the merits in what you are doing then it will be their loss in the long-term, not yours.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have wasted too much time looking back on the past and wondering how you could have done better. Your only aim now must be to look forward and create the lifestyle you deserve. And you DO deserve it Leo – don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are no limits to what you can do, but you must trust your own judgment and, more importantly, you must act on it quickly and decisively. The planets warn if you hesitate this weekend you may see a golden opportunity pass you by.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are so many things you want to say to the world but every time you try something happens to prevent it. Maybe you should take the cosmic hint and keep what you know to yourself. Maybe the world isn’t yet ready for your message.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in the career area of your chart makes you intensely ambitious but you must remember you have limits like everyone else. You also need to listen to other people when they advise you to slow down a bit. There’s no time limit on success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you need financial assistance you must ask for it, but you must also keep in mind that you won’t get it for free. Not only will you have to pay back what you owe but there will be some kind of interest to pay as well. Can you afford it?

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Partners and loved ones will have plenty to say for themselves this weekend and it’s quite likely you won’t care for much of it, but what can you do? Why don’t you just remove yourself from their presence and let them fume and fuss on their own!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may think you know better than everyone else but even if you do others will still do things their own way. Give whatever advice you think is necessary, then step back and let them choose whether or not to act on it. You’re not responsible for their stupidity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been selling yourself short of late, acting as if you know you can’t win even when you have never even tried. That needs to stop, and you need to start believing in yourself. Don’t be so self-critical Pisces – you were born to be a winner.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com