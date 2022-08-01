Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday means you can expect some pretty big challenges in your work or career over the coming 12 months. But from big challenges come even bigger opportunities – and big rewards for those who are brave enough to seize them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The cosmic picture is a bit uncertain as the new week begins, so don’t take any unnecessary risks, especially with your finances because that is the area where you are most likely to make a bad call and suffer for it. Keep your money in your pocket.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if you are the only one who knows what’s going on but don’t expect others to listen to your advice. The good news is the more mistakes other people make the more you will profit. Don’t feel in the least bit sorry for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Good things will happen today if you expect them to happen. Your mind is a powerful tool and with Mars and Uranus joining forces in the area of your chart that governs our subconscious you won’t doubt for a moment that you are in total control.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to accept that you don’t always know best and then you need to listen to someone who has more experience than you. Chances are it will save you from making a silly mistake that leaves you not only red-faced but in debt as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know exactly what you want to accomplish and you know exactly how to go about it and no force on earth is going to stop you. Try not to make too many enemies over the next 24 hours, though one or two is no doubt inevitable!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are so many opportunities open to you now and what you must do over the next 24 hours is identify the objective that inspires you the most and go after it with every ounce of energy you possess. The planets suggest you cannot possibly lose.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you need to be a bit more selfish when dealing with financial and business issues. You may believe that everyone can be a winner but that won’t always be true over the next few days.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you disapprove of what a friend has been up to you must make it your business to warn them that their long-term actions can harm only themselves. It’s your duty to advise them, though only they can decide whether or not to see sense.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn you cannot afford to be vague this week, especially on the work front. Your rivals will be looking for ways to get ahead, probably at your expense, so stay sharp and make sure you’re the one who gets noticed by the powers that be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you feel out of sorts at your present location you may be tempted to pack your bags and move someplace else and that could be a very good idea. What you do on the spur of the moment will have beneficial consequences further down the road.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some of the people you meet on your travels today will give off strong negative vibes and they could easily drag you down to their level, so make a conscious effort to look on the bright side of life. It’s still a wonderful world!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t lack for advice as the new week begins, in fact friends and family members will go out of their way to tell you what you should be doing. Ignore each and every one of them. You’re on the right path already, so just keep going.

