HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Jupiter join forces on your birthday, endowing you with no end of energy and no end of self-belief. Follow your hunches and don’t be afraid to invest both time and money in search of the success you have been craving for so long.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, links with luck planet Jupiter today, so you can look forward to no end of opportunities and pleasant surprises. You can also do your reputation a power of good by showing your bosses you are ready to take on new responsibilities.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Both creative activities and affairs of the heart are under excellent stars today, so don’t hold back in any way, shape or form. Your can-do attitude means there will be no shortage of people, at home and at work, who want to get close to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take a look around you and identify where and how you can help other people. The planets suggest that if you put your own desires on hold for the next 24 hours and channel your energy into good causes you will be loved by one and all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to take what you hear too seriously because there is a lot of gossip doing the rounds at the moment and none of it is of any real importance and very little of it will be true. You have much better things to do with your time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because today’s full moon takes place in the partnership area of your chart you could fall for someone who is not right for you at all. A sudden attraction may be powerful but it is unlikely to be long-lasting, so don’t go mad and pledge everlasting love.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A little of what you fancy will do you a power of good over the next 24 hours but if you go too far and try to grab everything on offer you may wish later on that you had been more self-disciplined. Everything in moderation Virgo, including excess!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to find a way past an obstacle that has stopped you in your tracks. Trying to smash your way through isn’t going to work, so be smart and join forces with others who share the same problem. Together you can find a more subtle solution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you choose to rely on someone who has let you down in the past then you are asking for trouble and will get it now the moon is full. You may have to put your plans on hold for a while but that’s better than risking failure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, your ruler, links with Mars across the work and career areas of your chart today, so if you are looking to make an impression on people in authority now is the time! Give what you are working on 100 per cent at all times.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A social event could be a lot of fun but it could also cost you a lot of money, so make sure you know how much you can afford to spend before heading for that big night out. Fun doesn’t have to be financially ruinous.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s full moon in your sign will make you more impetuous than usual, so think carefully before agreeing to get involved in activities that could, if they go wrong, damage your reputation. You don’t have to be the one who takes all the risks.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s not in your nature to stand by while others are suffering and you will come to a friend’s aid with no questions asked. It may be their own poor decision-making that got them in such a mess but that doesn’t matter – what matters is that you care.

