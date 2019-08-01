Your daily horoscope: August 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you change just one small thing on your birthday this year you will change your whole life for the better – and the lives of everyone you come into contact with over the next 12 months. For best results, be the change you want to see in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want something enough today you will find a way to get it, even if some of the people you live and work with don’t want you to have it. A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart means you just won’t be denied.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Upheavals on the home front are likely over the next 24 hours, but there is no need to worry about it, still less to panic. The fact is that certain changes are long overdue and you need to be pushed to make changes that both matter and last.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With a new moon in the communications area of your chart and Mercury, your ruler, moving in your favour again you will have plenty to say for yourself today. You’re unlikely to face much opposition, simply because others can’t get a word in!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your attitude to money and possessions will undergo something of a transformation over the next few days, and that’s good. You need to realize that your worth is not measured by what you own or earn but by how you deal with and treat other people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s new moon in your sign makes this one of the most important days of the year and although what occurs may be disruptive it will also be hugely beneficial. Today is the first day of the rest of your life – and life will be good to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Certain beliefs are holding you back and you need to get rid of them. As Mercury, your ruler, ends its retrograde phase today you should be a lot more positive in your outlook and that’s good. But don’t just think about the future – make it happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t bother trying to explain your actions to other people, just get on and do what you know to be right and let them work it out for themselves. If you are true to your beliefs then nothing and no one can stop you from reaching your goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something to do with your career or your social standing will change over the next 24 hours and it is sure to be a change for the good. Don’t listen to those who say you are aiming too high – on the contrary, you cannot possibly aim high enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is one of the most important days of the year for you and if you have the courage to follow your dream there is no limit to what you might accomplish. The word “cannot” must be banished from your vocabulary. You can and you will be a success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Are you using the gifts you were born with to their full effect? If you are honest you will admit that you could be doing more and you could be doing better – and if you start doing better right now you will soon be the very best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something will happen over the next 24 hours that you could not have predicted, but that’s not a bad thing. On the contrary, even if you are forced by circumstances to move in a radically new direction you will soon discover it is a direction you enjoy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your working routine is likely to be disrupted today or tomorrow and while in the short term you may find it frustrating over a longer period of time you will recognize that it worked very much in your favor. All change is good change from a higher perspective.

