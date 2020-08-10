Your daily horoscope: August 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have always been one for big ideas, and there is nothing wrong with that, but don’t let those ideas run away with you to such an extent that you set yourself targets that cannot be reached. Even Leos have limits – but within those limits greatness is possible.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how persuasive an Aries you may be, if others don’t want to take your advice there is not much you can do about it. In fact, the planets indicate you might be better off keeping your ideas to yourself. Why waste them on those who can’t understand?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not get along with someone you work with but you are strongly advised to put your differences aside and help each other out. The universe is trying to remind you that it’s simply not possible to get where you most want to go on your own.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take extra care when dealing with people whose honesty you cannot be 100 per cent sure of. With Mercury, your ruling planet, under cosmic pressure today you must expect more selfish sorts to try to trick you. Make “Trust no-one’‘your motto.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Certain individuals can be extremely persuasive, but just because they are good with words does not mean what they have to say is true. The more others weave pretty mental pictures of what they can do for you, the more distance you should put between you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Yes, you have problems like everyone else, but in the greater scheme of things you are one of life’s lucky ones, so stop fussing and fretting and find ways to enjoy your good fortune. Your cup is more than half full, in fact it’s very nearly overflowing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others point out your faults and failings the more likely it is they just want to make you feel bad about yourself. Why? Because they cannot stand the thought that you might be happy while they find it so hard to smile. Misery loves company!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Under no circumstances try to bend the facts or be economical with the truth today. Even if you get away with it to begin with you are sure to be found out further down the line, and your reputation will suffer. Don’t give your rivals a free hit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Focus on what is positive in your life and ignore those who say you should be panicking like everyone else. You have never been one to let negative emotions dictate what you think, say or do, and there is no reason why you should change now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Just because you have had a few short-term losses of late does not mean your long-term outlook is poor. On the contrary, the sun and Mercury in your fellow fire sign of Leo promise great things are on their way, so be patient and prepare yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should try to be a bit more tolerant of people whose outlook on life strikes you as wishful thinking at best and deluded at worst. You may be super rational by nature but not everyone can look reality in the face every day as easily as you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no point trying to please everyone now because almost certainly that means you will end up pleasing no one. Do what feels right to you personally and limit your good deeds, for the time being at least, to those you feel closest to emotionally.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You know you cannot avoid an unpleasant task, so get on with it now and get it over with before the week gets much older. Be tough with yourself and, where necessary, be tough with those whose mistakes have added another layer to your workload.

