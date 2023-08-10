Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Career matters are under brilliant stars on your birthday, so decide what goal your are going to be aiming for, draw up a plan to make it happen, then go after it with every ounce of energy you possess. How can you not be a winner?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try using your brain more and your muscles less today. You can get just as much done, and in half the time, if you apply insight and common sense to everyday tasks. Let others rush here, there and everywhere while you do it the right way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The hostility you have faced in recent days will evaporate over the next 24 hours as those you fell out with realize that you were right and they were wrong. Don’t expect anything resembling an apology though, that’s not going to happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, links with Jupiter today, making it easier to get through to a loved one and resolve the problems that have arisen between you. With a bit of thought and goodwill you will be back to a loving relationship sooner rather than later.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be impatient to get started on a project that has been at the back of your mind for some time but don’t go at it in one mad rush. You’ve waited this long for your chance to shine, so you can wait a few hours more.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It would be just like you to throw off all self-restraint and go after an objective others say cannot be reached – and you would be right to do so. The limits that colleagues are working under do not apply to you at the moment, so make it happen!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is not only moving through your sign but links with Jupiter, planet of good fortune, today – so this could easily be one of the best times of the year. Set your sights high and give 100-per-cent effort between now and the weekend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What is going on in the world out there is of less importance than what is going on in your head. Get your thoughts in order and come up with a plan that can take you from where you are now to where you most want to be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Information that comes your way over the next 24 hours will put a new slant on an issue you thought was cut and dried. It may not be in your nature to be flexible but on this occasion you must because fixed opinions could easily be wrong opinions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The career area of your chart is full of encouraging cosmic activity at the moment, so get your act together and go all out for that promotion you desire. It won’t take much to impress people in positions of power but do more than they expect of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An excellent Mercury-Jupiter link across two of the most positive areas of your chart means you should think big and act big and expect big things to occur between now and the weekend. It’s very much your show now, so make it an impressive one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Financial issues are under good stars today, so if you need to resolve money matters with partners and loved ones now is the time. Just remember that if you are going to spend a lot of money it helps if you make a lot of money too!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Any differences you’ve had with a friend or work colleague can be overcome today by getting your heads together and being honest about what you expect of each other. Your recent falling out was no more than a silly misunderstanding.

